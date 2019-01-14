Playtech launched in Swedish market on first day of new regulation

PRESS RELEASES

Launch underlines Playtech’s leading position in Europe’s regulated markets following multi-year deals in Portugal, Czech Republic and Poland in 2018

London, 14 January 2018 – Playtech, the world’s leading omni-channel gaming company, today confirms its launch into the regulated Swedish market on 1 January 2019, as it continues to build on its leadership position in regulated markets across Europe.

Playtech was one of the first technology companies to launch industry leading brands following the regulatory changes which came into effect at the start of this year. Playtech partnering with leading betting operators bet365, Paddy Power Betfair and others to bring its industry-leading products to Sweden. In addition, Playtech’s Swedish specialist content studio Quickspin launched 30 of its most popular titles on the first day of regulation on 1 January 2019.

Swedish consumers will see Playtech’s industry Casino and Live dealer products available through bet365 and Betfair, while Bet365 will also carry Poker games.

The launch underlines Playtech’s role as the leading choice in regulated and newly regulated markets. It also reflects its strategy to partner with, and invest in, the leading brands. The entry to Sweden follows multi-year agreements in 2018 with Sociedade de Apostas Sociais (SAS) in Portugal and extending and expanding its contract with Fortuna in the Czech Republic. In addition, in December, Playtech launched Poland’s first regulated online casino in partnership with Totalizator Sportowy.

Shimon Akad, Chief Operating Officer, Playtech, said:

“Playtech has a track record of working hand in hand with its licensees to be at the forefront of regulated markets in Europe and across the globe. Our data driven services across any product and any channel delivers our partners a distinct advantage in regulated and fast-growing markets, allowing them to build compliant and commercial long-term businesses.’

