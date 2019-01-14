Genesis Global: Statement regarding integration with Swedish self-exclusion register

PRESS RELEASES

Genesis Global can confirm that it has successfully implemented an integration to the Swedish self-exclusion register Spelpaus.

Following the introduction of the new Swedish iGaming legislation on 1 January 2019, Genesis Global received a number of incoming contacts from Swedish players claiming that they were allowed to register and play on Genesis websites despite the fact that they had self-excluded themselves on Spelpaus. Receiving those complaints, Genesis technological team immediately initiated an investigation in order to identify the source of the fault and found out that there was a failure in a 3rd party’s system integrating to Spelpaus. Once that was identified, all technological teams were allocated, being a top priority, to find an alternative and immediate solution for direct integration to Spelpaus.

Genesis Global is in a position to confirm that it has identified and deployed the fix into production which is already implemented and operational throughout all its brands. The solution will meet all the requirements based on Chapter 14, § 12 of the Gambling Act (2018: 1138). Genesis Global has contacted and refunded all the concerned players together with closing all the accounts which were monitored, as required by the regulation. Genesis shall not profit from this failure that has affected these self-excluded players.

Genesis always takes compliance and responsible gambling at the core of its business operations in order to ensure a safe gaming environment to its players. Therefore, any regulation requirements and guidelines are being treated as highest priority.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global was founded in 2014 by a team of experienced and enthusiastic specialists. The company is setting standards for the future – arriving at the forefront of online entertainment by collaborating with skilled and passionate people to bring their ideas to life. Genesis Global provide a fully segmented, real time data approach that is tailored to the target audience, which in turn provides an enhanced experience that is applied to its multi-brand strategy. Its portfolio includes successful online casino brands such as Spela, Casino Cruise, Sloty, Vegas Hero, Genesis Casino and other

