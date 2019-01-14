New Jersey, Golden Nugget smash online gambling records

BUSINESS

New Jersey’s regulated online gambling market closed out 2018 by blowing past old revenue records for both the month of December and the year as a whole.

Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) show the state’s licensed online gambling operators generated combined online casino and poker revenue of just over $29m in December 2018, a nearly 40% increase from the same month last year.

December’s online total was also $2m higher than the market’s previous monthly best, which was set last November. As always, December’s online gains were driven by the casino vertical, which shot up nearly 45% to $27.2m. The poker vertical rebounded somewhat from its record low performance the previous month, but its $1.76m was still down nearly 9% year-on-year.

December’s result helped drive the 2018 online revenue total to $298.7m, up 21.6% from 2017’s total and another new record high for the state. The online casino vertical improved by more than one-quarter to $277.3m in 2018, while poker fell 11.8% to $21.4m (representing just 7.1% of the overall figure).

The Golden Nugget’s family of online casino-only sites were also in record-shattering mode, reporting revenue of just under $10.2m, handily beating the previous monthly best of $9.67m in October 2018 and marking the first time any state-licensed online operator has crashed through the $10m ceiling. The Nugget’s 2018 revenue total hit a hefty $104.85m, a 52.6% improvement on 2017’s result.

The Borgata’s online sites brought in $5.05m in December, of which $441k came via poker. The Borgata sites’ annual total hit $54.3m, an 11.5% improvement over 2017’s $48.7m.

Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE) brought in $4.44m, with $729k from poker. CIE’s annual haul hit $45.6m, roughly $2.6m higher year-on-year. Resorts Digital Gaming brought in $4.35m in December, $594k from poker, bringing its annual total to $45.3m, around $2.3m better than 2017.

The Tropicana led the remaining casino-only sites with $3.2m in December, a modest decline from the same month last year, while its annual result of $41m was roughly $1.6m below 2017’s number. The two 2018 newcomers had a mixed result, as Hard Rock Atlantic City reported December revenue of $1.32m (flat from November) while Ocean Resort Casino claimed $479k (down from $732k).

