NFL Week 10 betting lines and trends roundup

Even though it’s Week 10 of the NFL season, it’s accurate to call it the halfway point because now every team in the league has played at least eight of its 16 regular-season games.

The living members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins may have celebrated a bit this week after the Los Angeles Rams fell from the ranks of the unbeaten last Sunday in New Orleans. That means those Dolphins will remain the only team to complete a perfect season through the Super Bowl. The Rams look to bounce back Sunday at home against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks as 10-point favorites. The Seahawks nearly upset the Rams in Week 5 but lost 33-3 1. Los Angeles is 5-2 ATS in its past seven against NFC West opponents.

Could the Saints have a bit of a letdown game off that big win over the Rams? New Orleans is a 6-point favorite at the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the benefit of coming off the bye week but will be without injured star receiver A.J. Green. Cincinnati has covered nine of its past 11 as a home dog.

The clear mismatch of Week 10 is the two-win Arizona Cardinals visiting the 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who are 17-point favorites. Remember, the 17-point underdog Buffalo Bills won at the Minnesota Vikings early in the season. Kansas City is 6-2 ATS in its past eight as a home favorite.

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady will play in his 300th career game on Sunday as the New England Patriots visit the Tennessee Titans. Brady will join Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to play in at least 300 games, including playoffs. The Patriots are 7-point favorites in a rematch of last season’s divisional playoff game, and New England has won seven straight against Tennessee by an average of nearly 21 points per game.

Not often you see a first-place team as an underdog against a last-place club, but that’s the case Sunday as the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins are +3 at the NFC South cellar-dwelling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Skins are off a bad home loss last Sunday and also lost three starters to season-ending injuries. Washington has won its past four following a defeat, however.

