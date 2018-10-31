Poker Central pull the Super High Roller Bowl back to Dec to end HR Series

POKER

Poker Central has changed the date of the Super High Roller Bowl, promising five free seats to the High Roller of the Year Leaderboard winners.



The High Rollers had better put a pen through those expensive Christmas gifts after Poker Central announced plans to pull the Super High Roller Bowl V (SHRB) from May 2019 to December 2018.

It seems the decision has been made to get their village in order. With the SHRB closing out the year, it ties Poker Central’s High Roller offerings into a nice, neat calendar package.

So, what else has changed?

The most significant change concerns Poker Central‘s High Roller of the Year award. The race now ends on 15 December with a $100,000 buy-in event at the Bellagio. Once the points are totalled up, the top five players in the High Roller Leaderboard will receive a seat into the game (this doesn’t negate the $300,000 entrant fee).

Here are the current standings:

High Roller of the Year Rankings

1. Sam Soverel- 1,220 points

2. Cary Katz – 1,205

3. Justin Bonomo – 1,025

4. Dan Smith – 1,025

5. David Peters – 975 points

That’s where the changes end.

The price point remains a rake-free $300,000, the player cap of 48 is still enforced, as is the lottery system, and ARIA/Poker Central handpicking vote.

The lottery takes place live on PokerGO November 27, and players need to stump up a $30,000 deposit to ensure participation before then. 25-seats go to lottery winners with a further 18 guaranteed for VIP guests.

The prize pool is $14,400,000, with $5,000,000 for the winner.

Here are those previous winners:

2015 – Brian Rast ($7.525m)

2016 – Rainer Kempe ($5m)

2017 – Christoph Vogelsang ($6m)

2018 – Justin Bonomo ($5m)

Here are the winners of the other 2018 Triple Crown events.

2018 US Poker Open – Stephen Chidwick

2018 Poker Masters – Ali Imsirovic

The 2018 SHRB takes place Dec 17-19, 2018.

