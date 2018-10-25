Scientific Games boosts Sportsbook offering with new Marketing Services

PRESS RELEASES

Riggs, Leask and Lynch to Lead Marketing Services for Global Customers

LAS VEGAS – October 25, 2018 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) has added key experienced industry professionals to its SG Digital group to drive Marketing Services as part of the Sportsbook Operations Team in Gibraltar. This bolsters the Company’s B2B and B2G offerings in support of its strong base of Lottery, Gaming, and Sports Betting customers. As announced last month, the Sportsbook Operations service, supported by a team of industry experts based in Gibraltar, gives sports betting operators seamless solutions to manage the day-to-day tasks of running a sportsbook.

Charlie Riggs, Rick Leask, and Allison Lynch are among the hires that will bring SG Digital’s Marketing Services operation to the next level, further enhancing partner capabilities in the sportsbook space. These individuals, supported by a team of 25, will manage brand and customer research, acquisition and retention, optimisation, analytics, and other day-to-day sportsbook functions. The team brings decades of experience from industry-leading operators, including William Hill and Playtech.

Keith O’Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook at SG Digital, said: “These hires immediately ramped up our sportsbook efforts, empowering us to continue to build top-tier sportsbook technology for our global partners while simultaneously managing daily operations. We’re thrilled to have talented individuals with deep industry experience on board; Marketing Services will further cement our position as a leader and innovator in the sports betting industry.”

With the new team, SGD will have an industry leading Marketing Services team to complement the technology, product offering and platform, further solidifying SG Digital’s position as a leading global supplier of end-to-end sportsbook solutions. With these solutions now available, SG Digital’s partners are staged for long-term success in sports betting as they level up across their in-venue, retail, and online portfolios.

