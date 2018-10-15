Paul Witten: Content is king, but presentation is just as important

BUSINESS

CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero discusses with SIS Betting Commercial Director Paul Witten how to create relevant content for operators and their customers with his company’s 24/7 betting channels.

Paul Witten, SIS Betting’s commercial director, explained the idea behind the offering of 24/7 betting channels, where he has to pay attention to what operators and bettors are looking for.

He tells CalvinAyre.com, “Wherever you are in the world, what’s important in one place is not as important in the other. So the example I always use is the premium UK racing at 2 o’clock in the afternoon here, it’s 2 o’clock in the morning in the Philippines. It’s not quite so valuable. So what is it in the Philippines that we need, so that that 24/7 has the right content at the right time so that every operator gets something that’s really usable for them?”

SIS 24/7 betting channels, he says, “…principally are horseracing and greyhound racing, and we’ve got live content in every timeslot, 24 hours a day, on a watch-and-bet basis, and that means, whether it’s retail, digital, or mobile, the customer can watch horseracing, greyhound racing, virtual racing in between, and bet on it 24 hours a day. That means it works on every time zone for every kind of operator.”

How does he ensure top content, 24 hours a day, everywhere?

“The key thing is, the content is king as it always is, but then the presentation and the wrapping up of that content is just as important, so making sure that there’s a betting opportunity every three minutes, and that’s a bet that settles every three minutes, so you keep customers engaged. And presenting that content in a really high-quality way with a seamless interchange between the types of content and with really good fixed-odds pricing, also something that we provide, means an operator gets, I hate the expression ‘one-stop shop,’ but they get a solution that works regardless of where they are, and that means a betting opportunity constantly for their customers to the same sort of standard, and that’s the really important thing.”

Witten points out the connection between ease of use and profitability. “Most betting operators are looking for content that engages their customers. Well, all operators are looking for content that engages their customers, and it’s profitable. There’s no use having engaging content if you can’t make a profit out of it,” he explained. “Racing is perfect for that audience, because it’s quick. And greyhound racing in particular is really perfect because it’s simple to understand, and a race lasts 30 seconds, so there’s an opportunity to place a bet, see the action, have that bet all settled, and you don’t need to be a real informed student as a customer. You don’t need to understand the ins and outs, the depth of the content. The fact is it happens really quickly, it’s happening all the time, and it’s really easy to understand.”

Witten sees SIS as having a large role in educating operators of new markets with potential profits. He explains, “[P]art of what we’re trying to do with operators worldwide, is to educate them into, what is it that customers really behave like? Now we’ve got an analytics team that works across every operation that we supply and we look at which content works best in which time zone. When we substitute content in, how can we make the performance better? And the performance is better if an operator makes more money out of it. Ultimately, that’s the game. We’re offering all of this stuff on a revolutionary basis, so we want the customers to succeed, so that we can succeed, and that circle hopefully will continue.”

