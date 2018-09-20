SIS to launch 24/7 live betting channels

PRESS RELEASES

Leading multi-channel supplier to offer new 24/7 betting channels for global operators

20th September 2018 – SIS (Sports Information Services), a leading supplier of betting products to both retail and online operators globally, has launched a 24/7 Live Betting Channels service to provide operators globally with betting content around the clock.

The 24/7 Live Betting Channels service provides a range of content for online and retail, tailored to betting operator needs around the world. Content includes live horse and greyhound racing, virtual horse and greyhound racing, and numbers games.

Premium exclusive live UK & Irish horse racing will be available, with international horse racing from Dubai, Latin America, Mauritius, and Korea, as well as UK & Irish greyhound racing, which will provide bettors with frequent betting opportunities every three minutes throughout the day.

The channels are delivered in a ‘Watch & Bet’ format which will provide live racing to bettors without the need for a prior bet – designed to further drive engagement. They are also supported by an end-to-end service of live streamed pictures, data, on-screen graphics with betting triggers, and a wide range of markets & pricing. It is also possible to customise the channels with the inclusion of partner logos.

Paul Witten, Product Director at SIS, said: “SIS is the only supplier offering a 24-hour betting channels service, our 24/7 Live Betting Channels provide desirable and profitable content for bookmakers, with a betting event every 3 minutes, including pictures, data and prices.

“The channels are ideal for bettors across the globe looking for quick and easy betting opportunities at times which suit them.”

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services) has been a trusted partner to the global betting industry for over 30 years, supplying short form betting content to online and retail betting operators. Our horse and greyhound racing content and numbers games can help keep bettors engaged and increase dwell time online and in shop.

SIS provides operators with an end-to-end solution for horse and greyhound betting including data, live pictures, prices and derivatives, creating betting events to help drive profitable sales.

For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv

