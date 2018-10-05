888 boosts greyhound offering with SIS partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Operator goes live with supplier’s British and Irish content

Friday 5th October 2018 – SIS (Sports Information Services), a leading live pictures and data supplier, has signed a deal to provide major global operator 888 with its British and Irish Greyhound content.

As part of the deal SIS will deliver its live greyhound pictures and data to 888sport brand. The greyhound content consists of more than 48 meetings per week from British tracks including Central Park, Crayford, Doncaster, Harlow, Henlow, Hove, Monmore and Romford, as well as Irish action from Curraheen Park, Limerick, Mullingar, Tralee and Youghal.

With over 30,000 greyhound races taking place per year, the operator’s customer base will have access to regular short-form betting opportunities occurring every eight minutes, designed to increase engagement and dwell time.

Chris McKenzie, Head of Product at 888, said: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with SIS in a deal which allows us to significantly expand our greyhound offering with quality live racing from Britain and Ireland.

“With SIS’s expertise and a proven betting product, we’re sure that these frequent short-form events will appeal to bettors and provide them with competitive greyhound racing that will provide a great betting experience and ultimately boost our greyhound betting revenue.”

Sandra McWilliams, Director of Sales at SIS, said: “Delivering our British and Irish Greyhound content to 888, one of the industry’s biggest operators, is a major deal for us and further underlines the quality of our racing offer.

“With races taking place every eight minutes, 888sport customers will have access to a significant number of quick-fire events throughout the day at times they want to bet, meaning they will be engaged for longer.”

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services) has been a trusted partner to the global betting industry for over 30 years, supplying short form betting content to online and retail betting operators. Our horse and greyhound racing content and numbers games can help keep bettors engaged and increase dwell time online and in shop.

SIS provides operators with an end-to-end solution for horse and greyhound betting including data, live pictures, prices and derivatives, creating betting events to help drive profitable sales.

