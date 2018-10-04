PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS – October 4, 2018 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) welcomes Alexander Ambrose as Chief Financial Officer of SG Digital. As CFO of the Company’s newest division, Ambrose will work to propel SG Digital’s growth in iGaming and sports betting. He brings a wealth of industry and leadership expertise from his time as Finance Director of Ash Gaming and, more recently, UK Finance Director of Playtech Plc.

Jason Walbridge, Chief Operating Officer of SG Digital, said, “Alex is the perfect addition to our team as we level up our product portfolio and continue the rapid transformation of our sportsbook business to meet the needs of our growing U.S. customer base. As a finance leader with strong industry expertise, Alex has extensive experience leading finance teams in a multi-product environment. We’re glad to have him on board during this transformational time.”

Michael Quartieri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Scientific Games, added, “We are thrilled to have Alex join SG Digital and our global finance team. His in-depth financial experience in iGaming will enable him to drive operational excellence, execute best practices and position us for growth in our iGaming and sportsbook businesses.”

Alex will report to Michael Quartieri and will be based in the SG Digital London office.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, table games, table products and instant games and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and interactive gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. Today, we offer customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and unrivalled professional services. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com.

Comments