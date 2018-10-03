Meg-Star opens VIP room at the Venetian Macao

CASINO

Meg-Star Group, a junket investment group out of Macau, has launched its eighth VIP club in Macau. In an announcement distributed by the company last Friday, the company said that the latest club is part of its “vigorous expansion in Macau” and that its operations are “thriving.”

The recent addition to Meg-Star’s portfolio comes via the Venetian Macao, a casino owned by Sands China Ltd. The opening coincides with October Golden Week in Macau, a period marked by a series of celebrations in honor of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which has its anniversary on October 1. October Golden Week has also been seen in recent years as a source of increased revenue at Macau’s casinos as the city attracts greater visitor and gambling volumes.

The new VIP club is reportedly the biggest opened by Meg-Star in Macau. It spans 24,875 square feet and offers a minimum of 14 gaming tables, as well as five “VIP salons.” The salons come equipped with massage chairs, spa services and dining facilities. All of the gaming tables in the club reportedly have built-in USB charging ports to allow customers to charge portable devices.

Meg-Star has launched two other VIP clubs in Macau recently. It opened its sixth at the City of Dreams Macau on April 29 and its seventh at Altira Macau, a Taipa casino hotel that is operated by Melco Resorts, in August. The company is also expected to open a junket room at MGM Cotai in the near future. Meg-Star has said previously of that endeavor, “Due to the overall economy improvement and new [casino resort] projects entering into the market, Meg-Star maintains a positive view on the development of the Macau VIP market in 2018. We believe other [junket promoter] companies will also actively adjust their development strategy, depending on the development of the market, to maintain a healthy growth in coming years.”

Meg-Star was formerly known as Meg-Star International. It rebranded itself this past February, becoming Meg-Star Group, in an effort to better reflect the company’s diverse operations, which now include real estate and food and drink businesses, as well as the junket rooms.

Comments