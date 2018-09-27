Kid Poker looking for best fan video, will reward $30K Platinum Pass

POKER

Daniel Negreanu wants you. OK, maybe not you, but your video. Kid Poker is currently running a competition to award a prize to the best fan video while supporting a worthy cause. The contest runs through September 30, not leaving much time, and will reward a $30,000 PokerStars Platinum Pass to one lucky winner.

The contest is simple. Create a short video explaining which charity you would play for, and why. A link to the video needs to be uploaded to Twitter using the hashtag #DonateWithDaniel, as well as mailed to donatewithdaniel@starsgroup.com. All submissions must be received no later than September 30.

Once the videos are received, Negreanu, along with a panel of judges, will review the submissions and choose the winner. There will be five finalists chosen on October 7, followed by the announcement of the winner of the Platinum Pass on October 13. The other four finalists will each receive $1,000, which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

Negreanu posted about the contest in a PokerStars blog post, stating, “To win this Platinum Pass Adventure, create a video no longer than two minutes and 20 seconds (2:20) in which you introduce yourself to us, introduce the charity you want to play for at the PSPC, and tell us exactly why you support this great cause.”

Kid Poker didn’t specify the types of charities that could be chosen. However, he has run similar promotions in the past, such as his 2017 WSOP staking contest, so there are ways to get ideas (hint: Negreanu likes cancer research and animal rescue).

The Platinum Pass includes entry into 2019’s PokerStars Players Championship (PSPC), which has a guaranteed prize pool of at least $8 million. The PSCP will be held in the Bahamas from January 6-10 and the prize covers the $25,000 entry fee and also gives the winner $5,000 to be used for travel expenses (or rum).

It’s important to note one caveat of the competition. Should the winner go on to cash during the PSPC, he or she will only take home half of the money (less after taxes). The other half will go to the charity they chose.

