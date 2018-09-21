Americas Cardroom to host poker cash game in Costa Rica

POKER

Beginning September 28, Americas Cardroom (ACR) will be in Costa Rica. It’s just a little weekend getaway, but the US-facing poker site will host a poker live cash game for a few of the site’s lucky winners. The game, a Cage Event, has a buy-in of $5,250 and the weekend party will wrap up on October 1.

The Cage Event will run for a total of 12 hours, split into four blind levels of three hours each. Six hours will be played on September 28 and the other six on September 29. No late registrations or re-entries are permitted and all players must remain until the end of the action, unless they bust. When the clock runs out, all chips held by each player can be redeemed for cash. The poker game will be held at the Taormina Hotel in San Jose.

ACR posted about the event on Twitter, saying, “Are you brave enough to step into The Live Cage? Cards are in the air on September 28th. You can win your way to Costa Rica this Sunday through a $55 satellite where three $8,000 packages are at stake.”

The poker portal has been giving away prize packages worth $8,000 to participate in the game. Since January, it has rewarded a player every Sunday with a package for various Cage Events and will continue to hand them out until the last event is held in December. The packages are given to those players who take down the $55 Beast and Sit & Crush Cage Live satellite event, which are held each Sunday at 6 PM Eastern Time. Sit & Crush entry is won through ACR’s leaderboard races for Sit & Crush and The Beast.

The prize package includes the entry fee, $800 toward airfare, $1,000 in spending money and up to three nights at the Taormina Casino and Hotel. It also includes ground transportation from Juan Santamaria International Airport to the Taormina.

So far this year, three Live Cage Events have already wrapped up. Two more are on tap – the Costa Rica event and one other from November 30 through December 4. The November event is a Pot-Limit Omaha event, while all of the others have been NLHE cash games.

