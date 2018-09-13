Spigo forges a new partnership with betting company 1XBET

PRESS RELEASES

As of 13.09.2018, Spigo has officially entered into a partnership with 1XBET. It goes without saying that both companies are super delighted about the opportunity to forge this fruitful cooperation that’ll be mutually beneficial.

1XBET’s trump card is the fact that they provide the unique opportunity to make live bets. Their in-play betting functionality that allows players to place bets during a particular game or match and that’s a big thing for some sport fans.

And in addition to the casino games that are already available on 1XBET’s platform, Spigo’s very own and unique single-player, multiplayer, dice-based, card-based, classic and modern games including Tropicana and Diamonds, will become a part of 1XBET’s game catalogue.

Not only will 1XBET have the chance to utilize online casino games that have been developed using the latest technology, but the fact that they’re built on HTML5 means that all of the games would be both desktop and mobile-friendly.

Spigo’s cutting-edge casual casino games portfolio ranges from free spins, free games, local and progressive jackpots, bonus systems and even bonus games.

Speaker at 1XBET said: “We value Spigo’s casual, creative and innovative approach to online casino games. That’s exactly why we’re so pleased with this new cooperation and we’re certain that their tested and proven slot machine titles will help us gain a competitive edge.”

Caroline Maciel, Spigo’s Sales Manager, said: “It’s an honour for us to join forces with one of the top betting companies out there 1xBET. This is a new chapter for both companies and we’re very pleased that 1XBET realizes the potential of casual casino games, which are constantly growing in popularity.”

About Spigo

Spigo is a privately owned Danish company that enjoys a strong presence in Malta and Denmark. We greatly value creativity and that’s why our unique SpigoCATALOGUE includes lots of slots and casual games that have been custom-tailored to the needs of the online casino industry. Built on HTML5, our lengthy catalogue (consisting of jackpots, free spins, bonus games etc.) is both desktop and mobile-friendly!

For more information, please contact: caroline.maciel@spigo.com

