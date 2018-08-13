The Stars Group makes second pit stop in Pennsylvania with Mt. Airy deal

BUSINESS

The parent company of online poker giant PokerStars is heading to Pennsylvania more than a week after deciding to jump into the U.S. regulated sports betting market fray.

On Friday, The Stars Group (TSG) announced that it’s partnering with casino operator Mt. Airy to offer an array of online gambling games, including sports betting and poker, in the state of Pennsylvania. Mt. Airy was one of the nine casinos that sought the state’s first interactive gaming licenses.

TSG, which is licensed to operate in 19 countries, owns a range of online gaming brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker.

In a statement, TSG said the company will launch its popular online brands with Mount Airy Casino Resort once the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board issues them with an operating license.

Under the agreement, TSG will provide Mt. Airy customers with a single account, common wallet, various online and mobile depositing and withdrawal options, and a seamless offering of betting and gaming options. The group also intends to use its existing and proprietary technology and player account management platform for its offerings in Pennsylvania.

“Introducing internet gaming through The Stars Group will provide compelling opportunities for our customers, particularly our younger customers, who are ready to experience the next gaming challenge,” Mount Airy Casino Resort Vice President for Marketing & Gaming Operations Vincent Jordan said in a statement.

TSG’s partnership with Mt. Airy came more than a week after the Canadian-based gambling operator extended its existing partnership with New Jersey’s Resorts Casino Hotel.

Similar to the terms it signed with Mt. Airy, TSG will provide Resorts Casino with a wide range of betting products including in-play wagering, bespoke accumulators and live streaming, as well as an ecosystem of free-to-play products and promotions and sports content for dozens of sports, including professional and NCAA football, basketball, and baseball as well as horse racing, hockey, soccer, tennis and other sporting markets.

The Stars Group-Resorts Casino deal is still awaiting the New Jersey regulators’ approval.

Meanwhile, Mount Airy is reportedly eyeing similar deals with UK-listed gambling operator 888 holdings.

