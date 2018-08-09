Crown Resorts sues NSW government over iconic Sydney Harbor view

CASINO

Australia-listed casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. has challenged the New South Wales (NSW) government to a legal tug-of-war over the iconic Sydney Harbor view.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Crown Resorts has brought the Barangaroo Delivery Authority (BDA) to court over concerns that any new property developments could obstruct the harbor views from its Barangaroo casino.

Crown is betting on the unobstructed Barangaroo views to attract affluent Chinese gamblers to visit its casinos in Australia after the casino operator has decided to fold up its overseas expansion plans.

In its lawsuit, Crown wants the court to compel BDA to comply with a contract requiring the government to consult any developments that may affect the panoramic views of the iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge.

BDA, which is responsible for the management of the Barangaroo area, plans to develop 5.2-hectares of Central Barangaroo district into a public space for recreation, events, and entertainment, as well as residential, retail, and commercial spaces.

The supposed contract obligations “ensure that sight lines from the Harbor Bridge to the Sydney Opera House are retained for the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort,” according to Crown.

“The proceedings seek injunctive relief and declarations against the BDA that, in substance, require the BDA to comply with a number of its contractual obligations under the Crown Development Agreement,” Crown said in a regulatory filing.

Crown wasn’t the only one suing BDA over the iconic Sydney harbor views. Property developer Lendlease also filed an injunction seeking to stop the agency from constructing properties that could block the views of its apartment complex, which is located near Crown Sydney.

Despite filing a lawsuit, Lendlease remained hopeful that the parties would resolve the problem and reach an agreement through a negotiation.

BDA, for its part, claimed that it had been negotiating with Lendlease and Crown about the matter for the past two years. It vowed to defend its position in court, according to the report.

“At all times the Authority has acted in good faith and in accordance with its contractual obligations,” A BDA spokesman told ABC News online.

Comments