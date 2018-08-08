PRESS RELEASES

Multiverse removes limitations on accumulator betting, giving punters freedom to create same game multis and combine them with any bet.

LADBROKES AUSTRALIA and pioneering software provider, SPORTCAST have teamed up to knock down the walls of multiples betting and launch the most customizable experience on the market.

In an industry first, the operator’s Multiverse platform enables punters to combine any bet, including new Same Game Multi and singles bets from any sport or racing event, all within the same accumulator.

After adding selections, punters can switch on or off any combinations of singles and Same Game Multis, with prices instantly updated within the betslip.

This unmatched control means a punter can now combine a horse to win the Melbourne Cup, L.A. Lakers to win by 20+ points and Lebron James to score 30+ points.

Same Game Multis, powered by Sportcast, have initially launched across NRL, AFL, NBA and soccer with additional sports soon to follow.

Ladbrokes Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jason Kibsgaard said Multiverse is an important leap for both the company and punters alike:

“We pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries when it comes to offering our customers the best possible product and I am sure all who use it will agree, Multiverse gives the punter a new and exciting way to punt like they’ve never been able to before.

“Partnering with Sportcast creates new opportunities to leverage cutting edge technology and deliver both a fantastic same game multi product and an experience like no other.”

Ryan Coombs, Commercial Director at Sportcast added, “We are delighted to partner with Ladbrokes Australia in redefining user experiences within the industry.

“Multiverse demonstrates the flexibility of Sportcast’s technology in offering a unique and seamless betting experience without the limitations punters have had to endure in the past.”

About Sportcast

With offices in the UK and Australia, Sportcast has been dedicated to redefining sportsbook products and experiences globally since their launch in 2013.

Building on the foundations laid in its industry-leading outrights product – serving clients including Sky Bet and CrownBet – Sportcast has expanded its reach to rejuvenate pre-match betting, now live across many brands such as GVC/bwin, Betsson and BetFred with its same-game accumulator product BetBuilder; and partnering with innovative bookmaker Ladbrokes Australia to launch its one-of-a-kind Multiverse product in July 2018.

With a platform developed on cutting-edge technology and driven by ground-breaking data science, Sportcast is poised to bring yet more game-changing products to the betting sector in the coming months. This includes launching BetBuilder across new sports such as the U.S. Big Four, and extending its portfolio further into unique in-play and customer experiences.

For more information visit:

www.sportcast.co.uk or contact ryan@sportcast.co.uk

www.ladbrokes.com.au or contact roger.aldridge@ladbrokes.com.au

