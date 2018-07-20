SG Digital launches full suite of content with Hard Rock New Jersey

PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS – July 20, 2018 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) announced today that its SG Digital division launched its Open Gaming System (OGS) with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, giving the operator access to thousands of online gaming titles.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International, owner of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, maintain a longstanding successful relationship with Scientific Games, offering content for its land-based properties and online presence.

Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming for Hard Rock International, said, “The launch of the OGS platform with our online casino signals our continued commitment to provide players with the best gaming content and experiences in the world. We’re thrilled to work with SG Digital and level up our casino offering.”

Dylan Slaney, Senior VP Gaming at SG Digital, said, “When stacked with our already strong relationship with Hard Rock, this deal marks a new era of growth and success for one of our largest partners. Our OGS platform fits perfectly within their product portfolio, bringing more than two thousand titles to players across New Jersey.”

The deal sees Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offer SG Digital’s award-winning games library, including player-favorite licensed titles and popular proprietary brands.

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, table games, table products and instant games and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and interactive gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. Today, we offer customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and unrivalled professional services. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be Atlantic City’s go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,200 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. The hotel also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand’s signature full-service Rock Spa and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel’s guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock’s signature The Sound of Your Stay™ music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24 Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and 24 Hour Access to Body Rock fitness. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael.Quartieri@scientificgames.com

Media Relations:

Scientific Games: Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

VP, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” and “should.” These statements are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2017 (including under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games’ ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Comments