888.com chooses MuchBetter gaming wallet as new global payment option

Service available across all 888.com brands

UK, London, 18 July 2018 – MuchBetter, the iGaming payments company, today announced its selection by 888.com as a new payment option across its Casino, Poker, and Sport brands. 888.com is one of the biggest gaming operators in the world and it chose MuchBetter to help bolster the payment options available to its players, lower transaction costs and provide a smooth mobile integration and user experience.

MuchBetter offers integration with mobile and balance between usability and security, with the service incorporating many modern mobile features such as biometric authentication. MuchBetter’s approach to transaction fees was also a key consideration. MuchBetter does not charge per transaction, in the manner of traditional e-wallets. Instead, it charges operators on a net-deposit basis every month according to the monetary value of each player.

“888.com is a household name and one of the most advanced gaming operators in terms of its adoption of new technology,” said Jens Bader, MuchBetter co-founder. “Our commercial model in gaming stands poles apart from the rest of the payments industry and it’s why it continues to resonate with operators like 888. It provides commercial advantages for every type of player, from the recreational end of the spectrum right up to VIP players.”

About MuchBetter

MuchBetter, operated by MIR Limited UK Ltd, an FCA-licensed and regulated e-money issuer, is the new payments application for iGaming. Available on Android and iOS, MuchBetter make effortless online, offline and contactless payments throughout EMEA. Funds can be transferred and received in real-time and MuchBetter’s unique commercial model increases operator revenues while its anti-fraud features and use of best in class technology reduces risk.

