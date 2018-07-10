Eventus International presents all encompassing event on Indian gaming industry

PRESS RELEASES

Whilst gambling and betting in India is heavily restricted, there have been periodic discussions on t he need to reform and regulate the gaming and betting industry.

With the national general elections scheduled to be held in April-May 2019, many believe that the time is ripe to discuss and deliberate on the possible options before law and policy makers, and to brainstrorm the investment opportunities available in the present environment: not just in India, but in the broader South Asian region.

After successfully hosting Sports Betting & Gaming India (SBGI) summit in Goa in February this year, Eventus International has announced the rebranded Strategic Platform for iGaming Conference & Exhibition (SPICE), scheduled to take place on the 26th & 27th February 2019 in Goa, India.

The two-day event will delve into the impact and opportunities that comes with clear and well-defined legalised gambling. Presentations will discuss investment opportunities in online skill gaming and brick and mortar casinos, effective structuring of foreign investments and gaming businesses, responsible gambling and the player protection and the socio-economic and financial benefits of legalised gambling etc.

Says Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director at Eventus International, “After the successful SBGI summit and exhibition last year, we hope to continue the dialogue with SPICE, which we hope will be received as a constructive initiative, presenting an opportunity to both the Indian government and regulator and the gambling and gaming industry.”

Eventus International is in a privileged position to host India’s first betting and gaming event.

Eventus International is a highly professional, independent and global event producing company that specialises in gaming conferences and exhibitions; across Asia and Africa, attended by hundreds of senior delegates from the private and public sector. For more information on Eventus International, kindly visit – http://www.eventus-international.com/

The Sports Betting & Gaming India Conference (SBGI), is scheduled to take place on the 27th & 28th February 2018 in Goa, India.

ISSUED BY

Lou-Mari Burnett, Marketing Director

Eventus International Limited

Suite 1104, Crawford House

70 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

Comments