Lottoland expands affiliate marketing partnership with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Affiliate programme to be managed as well as powered by Paysafe company as iLottery wagering brand targets Canada and other new markets

Montreal, QC. 9th July 2018 – Lottoland, the online lottery brand allowing players to wager on a range of international jackpots, has expanded its partnership with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. To support Lottoland’s recent expansion into Canada and growth in new markets as well as its relaunch in existing markets, the brand’s Income Access-powered affiliate programme is now also managed by Income Access’ Affiliate Team.

Founded in 2013, the Gibraltar-based Lottoland is active in 13 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 8 million customers worldwide. It is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise Licences Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy and the Northern Territory’s Racing Commission in Australia.

Lottoland’s payment options currently include Paysafe’s NETELLER, Skrill, and paysafecard. In August 2017, to support Lottoland’s customer acquisition, the brand relaunched its affiliate programme with another Paysafe company, Income Access. The partnership saw the Income Access affiliate platform powering the revamped programme.

Lottoland allows players to bet on some of the world’s biggest lottery draws. These include PowerBall, MegaMillions, EuroMillions, the Irish and Polish Lottos, and the EuroJackpot, on which a Berlin-based player won a record €90 million bet in June.

To support the brand’s growth in 2018 – its relaunch in the UK and Brazilian markets and its entry into the Canadian market earlier this month – Lottoland has further expanded its affiliate programme. Income Access’ team of lottery affiliate managers will now help manage Lottoland’s affiliate channel.

The Montreal, Canada-based affiliate team has extensive experience growing affiliate programmes for European and US iLotteries in new markets. In addition to spearheading affiliate recruitment, player acquisition and programme growth, Income Access affiliate managers will support the brand’s launch in the Italian market later in Q3 2018.

Affiliates focusing on Canada, the UK, Brazil and other global markets will benefit from a revenue share commission structure of between 25% and 35%, depending on the revenue referred per month. Cost per acquisition (CPA) deals of €7-20 (market-dependent) are also available.

Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland, said: “Lottoland is pleased to be working with the Income Access Affiliate Team and will look to draw on their wealth of knowledge in the industry. They’ll also help us as we enter new markets, such as Canada. We’re confident that, with the help of Income Access, we’ll be able to deliver our desired goals regarding player acquisition and continue building strong relationships with new and existing partners.”

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, said: “We’re excited to further extend Paysafe’s relationship with Lottoland and provide the company with marketing support in Canada and other new markets in 2018 and beyond. From Income Access’ recent partnerships with major American state iLotteries and our experience managing affiliate progammes in Europe, Income Access has considerable expertise in optimising the affiliate channel for online lottery brands.”

For more information on the expanded affiliate programme, contact Lottoland.

About Lottoland

Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company’s success. In June 2018, Lottoland paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany – this win is the largest prize pay-out for any online gaming company in the world, and the biggest pay-out for Lottoland to date.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in 13 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 8 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy and the Northern Territory’s Racing Commission in Australia.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming and financial trading industries, including regulated iGaming, lottery, social gaming and land-based casinos as well as online forex and binary options trading. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming and financial trading brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Michigan Lottery, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and Tote Ireland.

Follow Income Access on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets, card issuing and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$56 billion in 2017 and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com

Contact Information

Stephanie Cook

Senior Affiliate Manager

Lottoland

Email: info@lottolandaffiliates.com

Website: www.lottoland.com

Affiliate site: www.lottolandaffiliates.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LottolandUK?lang=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lottoland

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: http://incomeaccess.com

Comments