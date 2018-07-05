Pennsylvania slots generate $2.35B revenue in FY 2017-18

CASINO

Gross revenues of Pennsylvania casinos slot machines inched up by 0.7 percent during the state’s most recent fiscal year, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Financial data provided by the state gambling regulator showed that the combined slot machine revenues of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos improved a tad to $2.35 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2018, from $2.33 billion in fiscal 2016-17. However, the total slot machine revenue for FY2017-18 was nowhere near the $2.5 billion peak that Pennsylvania saw in FY 2011-12.

Meanwhile, tax revenues from slot machine play dropped for the second consecutive fiscal year, falling 3.5 percent to $1.19 billion in FY 2017-18 from $1.23 billion during the previous fiscal year.

At least five of the 12 casinos reported year-on-year slots gains in FY 2017-18, led by Valley Forge Casino Resort, which climbed 8.05 percent to $86.67 million.

The state’s perennial slots champ, the Parx Casino in Philadelphia, posted total slots revenue of $400.73 million, 3.66 percent higher than the previous fiscal year.

The third-biggest gainer was Rivers Casino, which saw a 3.35 percent jump to $274.24 million.

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin was the biggest loser among the 12 Pennsylvania casinos, according to the state regulator. Lady Luck’s slots revenue plunged 4.29 percent to $28.86 million in FY2017-18. Luck was also in short supply at Meadows Casino, where slots revenue dropped by 3.85 percent to $209.52 million.

The PGCB data doesn’t include the casinos’ table games, so the full gaming revenue figures won’t be revealed until later this month.

