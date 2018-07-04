The carnival heats up as Pariplay launches new ‘Rio Fever’ video slot

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming software provider gets into the World Cup groove by unveiling new Brazilian-themed slots game

4th July 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has launched Rio Fever, an original online video slot. Developed by Pariplay’s in-house studio, the game combines appealing aesthetics, tantalising bonuses and innovative features to encourage strong player acquisition and retention.

Complete with a Samba-inspired soundtrack and glamourous graphics that evoke the flamboyance of the Rio Carnival, Pariplay’s exciting Rio Fever game gives players plenty of reasons to party this summer. The game release also coincides with a time during which Brazilian fever is running even higher as the nation’s football team continues to progress in the World Cup. Featuring 4×5 reels and 40 lines, the title also includes various bonuses, including wild symbols, free spins, and both random and expanding wilds. Players can dance the night away, for even longer, by triggering the ‘Rio Fever Bonus Wheel’ feature.

Designed for a global audience, Rio Fever is available in 16 different languages and will encapsulate the current football fever sweeping the world. In addition to English, the title is optimised for play in Chinese, French, Dutch, German, Swedish, Norwegian and more.

Rio Fever was developed in HTML5, allowing for play across smartphones, tablets and desktop. The release continues Pariplay’s emphasis on developing mobile-optimised titles, a strategy which recently saw the companywin the ‘Mobile Gaming Software’ accolade at the 2018 eGR B2B Awards in recognition of its interactive gaming systemeyeON®.

Certified by gaming regulators in the UK, Isle of Man and Malta, Rio Fever boasts a 96% return to player (RTP) ratio and therefore gives players a favourable incentive to join the fun. The ‘Autobet/Autoplay’feature, which can be set for 10 to 50 rounds,is another convenientgame option. Meanwhile, ‘reality check’has also beenincorporated to promote responsible gaming.

The addition of Rio Fever further expands Pariplay’s collection of over 100 titles. These include original games, such as the recently-launched World Cup Keno game, along with Chitty Bang and Wild Cherry. Atari® Star Raiders, Valiant Entertainment’s Bloodshot®, and The Three Stooges® all form part of the company’s portfolio of branded titles.

Richard Mintz, Commercial and Marketing Director at Pariplay, said: “With Rio Fever, bothour partners and their playersare invited to an exciting gameplay experience that embodies the carnival atmosphere, while providing eye-catching graphicsand plenty of big win potential with each spin. With the Brazilian football team one of the favourites at the World Cup, we felt this was the perfect time to roll the game out.”

For more information about the Rio Fever slot launch, contact Pariplay.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems, offering state-of-the-art, in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third-party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010, our team has over 50 gaming experts with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sofia, Bulgaria and Gibraltar, built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The group is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and by the UK Gambling Commission. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all games are certified and tested by the leading testing labs and meet the highest industry standards for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understands the importance of responsible gaming and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and

