Betdigital nets exclusive Subbuteo slot deal with William Hill

Tuesday 3rd July 2018 – Betdigital, developers of content & systems for online, mobile, interactive TV and land-based gaming platforms, is excited to announce the launch of the legendary, Subbuteo Slot.

The launch coincides with the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia, following a fantastic collaboration with the casino team at William Hill.

Subbuteo slot is a Hasbro licenced product and Betdigital’s most ambitious game to date. This fantastic 20 line slot features scores of entertaining features, bonus games and other gameplay elements to keep players enthralled.

Subbuteo slot will be available on OGS on general release from September 2018.

Heath Samples, CEO at Betdigital said: “Subbuteo is an absolute classic game and our exclusive slot title for William Hill has all the hallmarks of an instant winner. It blends nostalgia with a modern twist where players can now win more than games!”

Julian Beck – William Hill’s Head of Content commented: “I am absolutely delighted that we have released Subbuteo Slot exclusively to William Hill for the World Cup. Working in collaboration with Betdigital, we have produced what we all think is a great game with some cool features true to the Subbuteo brand. Thanks to Betdigital for producing a great game and working with William Hill in a collaborative approach to produce a great football slot.”



Betdigital are creators of content & systems for online, mobile, interactive TV and land-based gaming platforms. With decades of gaming experience under our belts and many successful products in the market, Betdigital are the first choice partner for the world’s biggest gaming companies.

