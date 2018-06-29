Next top Twitch poker streamer could win PokerStars Platinum Pass

POKER

Run It Up wants to send a Twitch streamer to the PokerStars Poker Players Championship (PPC) next January. It has announced a contest that will award “the next great Twitch Poker streamer’ with a package that includes entry into the PPC, as well as other premiums. The contest will run until November 15, and the qualifications are fairly straightforward.

To qualify, streamers must first opt in by July 27. This can be accomplished by sending an email with the streamer’s name, Twitch page, country of origin and s short introductory paragraph to pspc@runitup.com. The contest will be open for four months, and the winner will be chosen by a committee of poker players and through a poll to be published on Twitter. The committee members are Jason Somerville, Kevin Martin, Lex Veldhuis, Ben Spragg, Jaime Staples, Fintan Hand and Jeff Gross.

Next, participants must play for real or play money on PokerStars and log at least 150 hours streaming on Twitch. When the milestone is reached, three finalists will be selected. Those finalists will be judged according to average concurrents, chat interaction, additional hours broadcast, live cashes, presence in the Twitch Poker community and ability to fulfill the role of “Twitch Poker Ambassador.”

A video led by Somerville of the contest and the requirements can be found here.

The Platinum Pass is worth $30,000. It includes the entry fee to the PPC (worth $25,000), accommodations for six nights at Atlantis Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, and $2,000 for spending money.

The PPC will take place beginning January 6, 2019. The tournament will offer a total prize pool of $9 million, with a guaranteed $1 million going to the first-place winner. The Run It Up Platinum Pass contest is one of 300 that are being awarded by various groups to give those players who might not be able to front the buy-in a chance at taking part in one of the biggest poker tournaments of the year.

Twitch is a live-streaming video platform that was launched in 2011. It is a subsidiary of the retail giant Amazon and features video game streaming, broadcasts of eSports competitions and is popular with the poker community for both hand replay, live action and poker analysis. As of February, Twitch has over 2 million monthly broadcasters and 15 million daily active users.

