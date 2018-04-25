Betting on Sports Week returns to London in September

PRESS RELEASES

Over 2,000 delegates from across the world will make their way to the Betting on Sports Week to join the international betting and gaming trade conferences, held 18-21 September at Olympia London.

It’s an entire week dedicated to gaming, with five conference rooms and two exhibition areas:

● Betting on Sports (Betting Conference and Exhibition)

● ESI London (Esports Conference and Exhibition)

● Casino Beats Summit (Casino Conference)

● AffiliateFEST Conference (Affiliate Conference)

● SBC Sponsorship Forum (Sponsorship Conference)

● Hall of Fame Awards (Awards Evening)

200+ speakers will join the discussions around leadership, sports, sponsorship, sports betting, esports, affiliates, regulation, compliance, integrity, data and trading – this is the MUST ATTEND event for members of the sports, betting and gaming industries.

This year, the exhibition area has been expanded to 6,300 sqm with 140 exhibitors, enhanced networking areas, meeting rooms, and of course refreshments, lunch and networking drinks. This space provides a great chance for delegates to both experience the new products on display and generate new business opportunities.

To facilitate business and networking among delegates, there are no fewer than eight dedicated networking areas with plenty of networking and 1-on-1 opportunities, while SBC has booked some of London’s most iconic venues for networking drinks and parties.

Wednesday evening dinners and party is located on the 28th and 29th floor of Millbank Tower, with stunning 360 degree view of London. Big windows wrapping right around the venue, will ensure a perfect panoramic view of London at night time.

Thursday evening will mark the exclusive Hall of Fame awards evening and networking party at one of London’s most iconic venues, the Natural History Museum.

It’s a year of growth for SBC, who attracted a record number of delegates to last month’s Betting on Football conference and recently launched the SBC Americas and Casino Beats news websites. That growth will be reflected in an even wider ranging selection of conference tracks.

ESI London is a two-day esports business conference, run by the team from Esports Insider, with the central theme of bridging the gap between expertise and interest. Topics will include, among others, brand building, content, law and compliance and the importance of a strong PR strategy for esports. Betting on Sports ticket holders have access to ESI London, and there are also ticket options just for the esports event itself.

Affiliate Insider will also be hosting its invite-only AffiliateFEST forum on Wednesday with the aim of providing accelerated digital lessons for iGaming affiliate entrepreneurs. Attendees will be able to learn the latest digital strategies from a selection of experienced iGaming experts.

Taking place at the Hilton Hotel, the SBC Sponsorship Forum event is hosted by former chief commercial officer of AC Milan, Jaap Kalma. The exclusive invite-only gathering will address opportunities around sports sponsorship, while facilitating direct introductions between sports clubs and gaming operators.

SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron framed the event: “BOSCON 2018 is an essential focal point for anyone involved in the betting business. We’ve worked tirelessly this year to build and improve in all areas, to the point where the conference and exhibition now take up two full floors of Olympia. Added to that, we’ve no fewer than eight dedicated business and networking areas, enabling endless opportunities for delegates to get together and discuss the burning issues of the day.”

Given the sheer breadth and quality of what’s to come at BOSCON, delegates are advised to book well in advance and take advantage of a Super Early Bird Discount rate of £249 off the price of a ticket. There are some incredible opportunities, too, for companies to gain unrivalled exposure via SBC’s cleverly tailored sponsorship packages. And with exhibition options being snapped up at a rapid rate, now is the time to book that all-important floor space.

Reflecting on last year’s Betting on Sports, Richard Gale, Head of UK at Catena Media, offered a fitting testimonial: “The Betting on Sports conference was great, and it was a true pleasure to speak at the event. I thoroughly enjoyed it, with some great contacts/business coming out of it. I’m normally very sceptical of industry events to be honest, but this was the first time I’ve left wishing I’d spent more time at one!”

