Steve Wynn’s litigation drags Wynn Resorts to Q1 2018 loss

Las Vegas-based casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd. revenue swings into a loss in the first quarter of 2018 as it reels from Steve Wynn’s litigation expenses.

Figures released Tuesday showed Wynn’s net loss in the three-month period that ended March 31 at $204.3 million compared to a net income of $100.8 million reported for the same period in 2017.

The company attributed the net loss to the $463.6 million litigation tab of its founder Steve Wynn, who was hit with allegations of decades-long sexual harassment by several female staff members. Wynn stepped down as chairman and CEO of the company several months ago in the wake of the allegations.

Wynn Resorts recently settled its beef with Japanese casino mogul Kazuo Okada, Tokyo-based gaming conglomerate Universal Entertainment, as well as with Wynn’s ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.

During earnings call on Tuesday, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox emphasized that he is not “interested in looking at the rearview mirror” and dwell on the scandal that his predecessor now faces. Instead, he expressed optimism about the future prospects of the company.

“Executive management has not only been focused on maintaining and enhancing the operations of the business and stabilizing the culture, but in reducing the noise surrounding our business,” Maddox said.

Setting aside the litigation aspect of the casino operator’s financial report, Wynn reported that its revenue jumped 20.5 percent to $1.72 billion in the first quarter of 2018 from $1.42 billion for the same period of 2017.

Wynn Resort’s robust earnings was fueled mostly by its Macau operations and a positive result in its Las Vegas business unit. This brings the casino operator’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2018 to $564.3 million, a 32 percent increase from $427.5 million for the same period of 2017.

Of all its properties, Wynn Palace saw the biggest operating revenue increase, followed by Wynn Macau, and Las Vegas operations.

Data showed that Wynn Palace’s operating revenue grew 47.2 percent to $665.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $452.3 million for the same period of 2017. Its adjusted EBITDA also jumped 89.4 percent to $211.9 million during the period.

Wynn Palace, located in Macau’s Cotai Strip, posted a casino revenue of $568.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, a 50.7 percent climb from $377.1 million for the same period of 2017. VIP table games turnover rose 39 percent to $15.39 billion while table drop in mass market operations grew 58.1 percent to $1.22 billion.

On the other hand, Wynn Macau’s operating revenues rose 11.9 percent to $618.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $552.7 million for the same period of 2017. Its adjusted EBITDA grew 22.3 percent to $79.2 million.

Wynn Macau posted $539 million casino revenue during the first quarter of 2018, 10.5 percent higher than last year’s US$488 million.

“Combining the results at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace we note that the company’s performance was at least 2x market-wide growth on mass and slots. On VIP, total volume growth was closer to 1.5x the market, while VIP GGR growth was below market due to lower reported win rate on the junket segment,” Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen said in a note.

Looking forward, Maddox announced a planned US$100-million investment to revamp the Wynn Macau property on Macau peninsula this year, which includes “taking out a lot of the exterior junket space that is not productive.”

Meanwhile, Wynn’s Las Vegas operating revenues grew by 3 percent to $431.5 million for the first quarter of 2018 while its Adjusted Property EBITDA was up 6 percent to $134.6 million.

