Social poker apps find their backs against China’s ‘great firewall’

Online poker operators in China are bracing for the full impact of an imminent ban in the country.

South China Morning Post reported that the Chinese government will no longer recognize poker as a competitive sport starting on June 1, although the legal framework of the ban has yet to be published, which means changes are possible.

In a nutshell, the Chinese government will forbid app stores from offering poker so that its citizens won’t be able to download the game in their mobile phones and tablets. Social media channels, such as WeChat and Weibo, are also barred from promoting poker in general under the new Chinese policy.

The sudden Chinese crackdown on online poker application is expected to put a big dent on the earnings of the companies that operate them. The impact Chinese crackdown on poker will be felt drastically as far as Manila and South Korea’s Jeju Island, according to Hong Kong Poker Players Association managing director Stephen Lai.

“It was growing very fast, now it is going to be more difficult for operators in Asia to organise poker events because Chinese players make up over half of the field,” Lai said, according to the news outlet. “If you can’t promote those events on social media, Chinese players won’t know they are on so they won’t go.”

Prior to the Chinese ban, the apps have been a useful tool to promote poker games in the extremely limited and regulated Chinese space.

Chinese social media giants Tencent, Alisports, and Ourgame have introduced their respective poker applications and even hosted live events for the game. Shutting down the poker operations of these three social media giants was a strategic way for the Chinese government to effectively maim the country’s poker industry.

At this early stage, the news of a Chinese poker ban have already alerted to the investors of Hong Kong-listed tech company Boyaa Interactive International Ltd, with stocks dropping 12 percent after following the announcement.

Boyaa had been basking under the growing success of poker in China, with Texas Hold’em games accounting for up to 70 percent of its revenues. In 2017, Boyaa announced that Texas Hold’em games pushed its “average revenue per paying user” 73 percent higher than in 2016.

