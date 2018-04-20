Slovenian MP quits after parliament rejects sports betting bill

BUSINESS

They say the captain always goes down with the ship.

Case in point is MP Branko Zorman, who decided to quit the ruling Modern Centre Party (SMC) after the Slovenian parliament suddenly decided to veto his motion to liberalize the country’s sports betting market.

On Thursday, The Slovenian Press Agency reported that Zorman’s sports betting liberalization bill saw a double whammy: it not only failed to pass in the Senate, but the National Assembly also sent it to the gutters in a re-vote.

Everyone thought that Slovenia has moved closer to online sports betting liberalization after the National Assembly made a surprise vote in March to allow European Economic Community-based operators to apply for online sports betting licenses.

Under Slovenia’s current gambling law, only the national lottery Loterija Slovenije and sports betting firm Sportna Loterija are allowed to offer games of chances.

Zorman found himself in the middle of a lion’s den-like parliament as he once again defended his proposed gambling amendments before the parliamentary re-vote.

Zorman insisted that amendments to the current gambling law were needed in order for Slovenia to be able to require a license for operators to offer their products in the country. Allowing overseas operators to apply for a license in the country will generate more funds for sports and for disability and humanitarian organizations, according to Zorman.

The resigned MP further argued that 80 percent of Slovenians are placing their bets on internationally licensed gambling operators that aren’t required to remit taxes to the government. Zorman also assailed attempts to bribe members of the parliament to reject the proposal to amend the country’s gambling law.

In the end, Zorman failed to convince his colleagues and get the required majority vote. Those who voted against the Zorman’s bill noted that it failed to comprehensively address alignment with European Union law.

The bill also failed to tackle the issues on red tape, as well as the lifting of restrictions capping private ownership in gaming operators.

