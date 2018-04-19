Betgenius appoints Alonso Jibaja to lead LatAm expansion

PRESS RELEASES

(London, UK – 19th April 2018) Betgenius, the leading provider of trading and sportsbook management technology, has named Alonso Jibaja as its new Head of Business Development in Latin America.

Jibaja brings over five years of experience in the sports betting and iGaming sector, along with an in-depth understanding of the Latin American market and local operator requirements.

Jibaja will take charge of driving growth across Betgenius’ unique end-to-end sportsbook solution and outsourced trading services in the region.

Prior to joining Betgenius, Jibaja served as Regional Director for South America at BetConstruct.

Matt Stephenson, Managing Director at Betgenius, said: “The LatAm region presents a huge opportunity for us and I am delighted to welcome someone of Alonso’s calibre onto our team to capitalise on that.”

Jibaja said: “I have had enormous respect for Betgenius’ market leading reputation for many years, and I am excited about taking the business to new heights in Latin America. We are confident about becoming the leading sportsbook provider in the region because we understand regional operators’ requirements and have responded by investing and delivering products that meet their customers’ needs”

