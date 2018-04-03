SG Digital signs ground-breaking agreement with Svenska Spel

PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS – April 3, 2018 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) announced today that SG Digital will partner with Svenska Spel to provide content through the division’s Open Gaming System (OGS) and a Player Account Management solution via the Open Platform System (OPS).

SG Digital will provide platform technology and a library of more than 2000 game titles from the company’s nine game studios and third-party providers, pending approval from the Swedish Gambling Authority. OGS provides customers access to an enormous library of gaming content, while OPS enables one-wallet access and top-tier loyalty programs. SG Digital will also provide hosting and integration services to support Svenska Spel.

In addition to technology support and casino content, SG Digital will integrate into the OPS some of Svenska Spel´s existing game verticals, including sports betting, bingo and poker.

“The Swedish market is a key region for SG Digital, and we’re honored to continue our longstanding relationship with Svenska Spel that originally started back in 2007,” said Matt Davey, Group Chief Executive, SG Digital. “As we look to 2019, we are proud of our portfolio of market leading content, and we’re excited to continue to offer our high-performing technology and systems to Sweden.”

“A thorough search was undertaken in the choice of supplier and we are confident that SG Digital will deliver a good solution,” said Fredrik Wastenson, Vice President Products, Svenska Spel. “We are preparing Svenska Spel for the new gambling market, which is expected to come into force on January 1, 2019. This procurement is part of the preparations for the non-captive market.”

