SG Digital’s OpenBet platform supports record performance at 2018 Cheltenham Festival

LAS VEGAS – Wednesday 21st March, 2018 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) has revealed OpenBet, SG Digital’s market-leading sportsbook, processed a record number of account transactions at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

The Cheltenham Festival, an annual four-day event in the National Hunt race calendar in the United Kingdom, features several high-profile horse races. The Festival includes eleven grade-one races and culminates with the Gold Cup race.

The festival often sees total wager in excess of £250 million. The 2018 Festival proved exceedingly successful for OpenBet; the market-leading platform processed more than 39M bets, an increase of nearly 10% on the previous year. The number of bets per minute placed through a single operator during the festival using the OpenBet platform peaked at 15,800.

On the day of the Gold Cup, won by Native River, more than 10.9M bets were placed, an increase of 2.3M bets over 2017.

Keith O’Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook and Platforms at SG Digital, said: “OpenBet has a proven track record for providing a robust performance during the world’s biggest sporting events, and I’m delighted that the latest figures show we have once again delivered scale and stability for our customers.

“The Cheltenham Festival is a hugely important sporting fixture for our customers. With such a vast volume of transactions to handle, there is no room for downtime. This year’s stats show that we have further cemented our position as a trusted and reliable provider.”

