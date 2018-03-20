Polar opposites: PokerStars APPT wins for Alex Foxen and Shuize Cai

POKER

Two very different live tournament victories for Alex Foxen and Shuize Cai at the 2018 PokerStars Live Asia-Pacific Poker Tour at the City of Dreams, Macau.

God.

The Universe.

The Force.

It doesn’t matter what you call it; there is something outside of ourselves that helps us find the inner peace, skills and determination to lift car wheels off dented chests, bury those we love and wake up the next day, and continually beat the best of the best in this thing called poker.

Alex Foxen has it.

The New Yorker earned his way into the HK$400,000 ($51k) Super High Roller at the PokerStars Live 2018 Asia-Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) in the City of Dreams, Macau, and with a little help from his invisible friend turned it into $963,880.

It was the ultimate state of flow with Foxen leading the pack from the end of Day 1 right through to the moment the camera bulbs cracked. The final eight players contained no fewer than three former winners of the Super High Roller Bowl (SHRB), a partypoker Caribbean Party Main Event winner, and an old-school genius still partial to a drop of young blood.

Ultimately, Foxen would face Shan Huang heads-up with a 10:7 chip lead. Huang made the final table of the Super High Roller at the 2017 Asia Championship of Poker finishing eighth. The $705,770 he banked for this score is the highest of his career thus far.

The Alex Foxen Highlight Reel

Foxen has won over $3.6m playing live tournaments with the vast amount of it earned since the start of 2017.

Here is the Foxen highlight reel:

In August, Foxen outlasts 395 entrants to win a $2,650 side event at the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open for $204,600.

In December, the leading man finished second to Ryan Tosoc in the 812 entrant field $10,400 World Poker Tour (WPT) Five Diamond World Poker Classic for $1.1m.

A few weeks ago, Foxen topped a field of 50-entrants to win the $424,625 first prize in the $25,000 High Roller at the WPT LA Poker Classic beating the former Global Poker Index (GPI) World #1 Nick Petrangelo in heads-up action.

Final Table Results

1. Alex Foxen – $982,800

2. Shan Huang – $705,770

3. Sam Greenwood – $458,770

4. Rainer Kempe – $346,190

5. Kahle Burns – $268,840

6. Patrik Antonius – $208,390

7. Brian Rast – $164,710

8. Christoph Vogelsang – $127,644

9. Isaac Haxton – $97,500

Shuize Cai Earns a Platinum Pass

You can bet a date with your Grandmother that Foxen will compete in the 2019 PokerStars Player’s No-Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) in the Bahamas.

Joining him will be Shuize Cai.

Unlike Foxen, until a few days ago, Cai had never before competed in a live poker tournament. Today, he is $165,000 the richer and possesses a Platinum Pass worth $30,000 after winning the APPT Macau National Championship.

Cai is so green behind the ears he didn’t even realise there was a Platinum Pass at stake until he took his seat at the final table.

The event attracted 689 players.

