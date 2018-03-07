Steve Wynn’s manicurist calls out casino mogul for sexual misconduct

CASINO

Beleaguered former casino boss Steve Wynn #MeToo problems are far from over.

On Tuesday, a woman claiming to be Wynn’s manicurist filed a lawsuit in a Las Vegas state court against the casino mogul who she said sexually harassed and assaulted her.

In her lawsuit, the woman accused Wynn of holding his hand “over his genitals” so the manicurist would “contact his genitals through his pants.” The businessman also allegedly demanded the woman sit close so her knee would touch his crotch, in addition to rubbing her arms or legs during those manicures.

When the woman objected, Wynn became angry and agitated, according to the lawsuit.

The woman complained to her supervisor and upper management at Wynn Resorts as well as to the salon staff, but claimed she was ignored, casually dismissed, and was later told “nothing would be done to change [Wynn’s] behavior.” This resulted in the salon staff avoiding getting an appointment with Wynn to escape “further offensive conduct.”

The lawsuit also accused Wynn of demanding that the salon employees clear him of any wrongdoing, claiming that last Feb. 1, 2018, “Wynn demanded that all employees record a video in which they stated Wynn had never assaulted them.”

Aside from more than $15,000 in “special, general, economic and future damages,” the manicurist also sought to have Wynn and his business partners held liable for more than $15,000 each, plus additional fees.

The manicurist joined the growing list of women who accused Wynn of sexual misconduct. In January, two massage therapists employed at Wynn Resorts also filed lawsuits against the casino mogul and the company.

Wynn, who has vehemently denied previous accusations of sexual misconduct, stepped down from his position as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts last month. He was replaced as CEO by Wynn President Matt Maddox, while Director Boone Wayson was named non-executive chairman.

