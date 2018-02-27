Bryce wins partypoker UK Poker Championships; Wiborg wins Unibet Open London

POKER

Two major UK live tours to catch up on including victories for Chris Bryce in the partypoker LIVE UK Poker Championship, and Andreas Wiborg in the Unibet Open London.

If partypoker LIVE were a lawnmower, it would be one of those fancy things that people drive, while the rest of the competition stand riddled with sweat after pushing all day.

Another successful competition is in the books. Remember when partypoker missed guarantees with higher frequency than Frank Bruno missed punches? They are loooooong gone.

The partypoker LIVE UK Poker Championship Main Event promised a million pounds in prize money, and 1,076 entrants ensured that happened.

It was another example of the effect of run-good in poker. Steven Morris, the winner of the £5,300 High Roller, finishing fifth to add another £40,000 to the £70,000 he won when competing with the sharks.

The winner was Chris Bryce, who before this event, had few scores on his Hendon Mob profile, but took the £187,500 first prize after beating Daniel Clark in heads-up action after the sick set up of KK>AK materialised in the final hand. The 37-year-old from Cheltenham never experienced an all-in for his tournament life throughout the entirety of the event.

Next up for Bryce?

The MILLIONS Grand Final?

Nope, a family holiday.

My type of man.

Final Table Results

1. Chris Bryce – £187,500

2. Daniel Clark – £115,000

3. Thomas Hemming – £75,000

4. Ning Lu – £50,220

5. Steven Morris – £40,000

6. Daniel Morgan – £30,000

7. Andreas Olympios – £22,500

8. Ryan Mandara – £16,500

Other stars with personalised number plates containing phrases like EAT F1SH who went deep in this one were Manig Loeser (16th), Ben Vinson (17th) and Chris Sly (19th).

partypoker LIVE now moves to Enjoy Punta Del Este Resort & Casino in Uruguay for the Latin American Poker Championships where another $2m in guaranteed prize money is up for grabs 24 Feb – 4 Mar

Andreas Wiborg Wins the Unibet Open London Main Even

Heading North to South and a Norwegian student has taken the top honours in the first event of Season 11 of the Unibet Open.

The iconic Grosvenor Casino in Victoria acted as hosts. The former World Series of Poker (WSOP) November Niner, Kenny Hallaert, turned up wearing his Tournament Director suit, and Andreas Wiborg won the top prize of £56,807.

The event attracted 349 entrants for a total prize pool of £314,100. Unibet paid 47 places, and Wiborg cut a deal with Jonathan Schuman when heads-up (HU) that left £6,500 in the middle. HU lasted 30minutes before the Norwegian student mopped up the rest of the cash.

It was Wiborg’s third cash in a Unibet event. He finished runner-up to Barry Mills in the 2016 Unibet UK Poker Tour event in Glasgow winning his previous best score of £6,640. Last year he finished 13th in the same tour, this time in Nottingham.

Runner-up, Schuman, is former United Kingdom & Ireland Poker Tour (UKIPT) Champion, and the five-time WPT National and DeepStacks champion, Laurent Polito, came close with a seventh-place finish.

Final Table Results

1. Andreas Wiborg – £56,807*

2. Jonathan Schuman – £49,483*

3. Christopher Yong – £28,080

4. Honglin Jiang – £20,800

5. Oliver White – £16,000

6 Jussi Vanhanen – £12,310

7. Laurent Polito – £9,850

8. Tony Blanchandin – £7,880

9. Thomas Cazayous – £6,300

*Indicates a heads-up deal.

Unibet’s attention now turns to the first of four online festivals. The Unibet Online Series (UOS) began Mon 26 Feb and has over 80-events at price points ranging from €0.10 to €100.

