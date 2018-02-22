Live tournament update: Morris wins partypoker LIVE HR; Helppi the OlyBet King

POKER

Two more live tournament victories to catch up on including a win at the partypoker LIVE UK Poker Championships High Roller for Steven Morris. And Juha Helppi wins the OlyBet Kings of Tallinn Main Event.

partypoker continue to spread their LIVE tournament brand around the world, this time with the partypoker LIVE UK Championships in Dusk till Dawn (DTD) Nottingham.

In the prelude to partypoker becoming the king of the live poker tournament scene, they partook in this event as the sponsor of the World Poker Tour (WPT). How quickly things have changed.

The UK Poker Championships stretches from 17 Feb to the 25 Feb, with buy-ins ranging from £100 to £5,300, and the first major event has just ended.

The £5,300 Super High Roller attracted 40-entrants, and Steven Morris took the first prize of £70,000 after beating Nishid Hindocha in heads-up action.

Morris overcame a final table that included the World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner Chris Brammer, top British pro-Ben Jackson and the European Poker Tour (EPT) Main Event champion Tom Middleton.

Eight players loitered around the money like bullies in a playground. Brammer and Jackson were the two to miss out finishing in eighth and seventh place respectively.

Hindocha took a 2:1 chip lead into the heads-up battle with Morris, but the latter found the right combination of skill and blind luck to overtake him and seal the deal.

The result was Morris’s largest by some margin. His previous best was a 41/6716 finish in the WSOP Monster Stack for $24,717 in the summer.

Here are the final results:

Final Table Results

1. Steven Morris – £70,000

2. Nishid Hindocha – £45,000

3. Xiaoyang Luo – £32,000

4. Tom Middleton – £22,000

5. Chris Sly – £15,000

6. Nicholas Todd – £10,000

The UK Poker Championships also has a £2,200 High Roller planned for Fri 23 – Sun 25 Feb. The £1,100, £1m GTD Main Event is currently underway as I type.

Juha Helppi Wins Olybet Kings of Tallinn Main Event

Patrik Antonius became Finland’s most successful live multi-table tournament (MTT) player of all time (cash won) when he took down the €25k High Roller at partypoker MILLIONS Germany last week.

The beautiful man’s ascent to the top saw him clamber onto the head of the former #1 Juha Helppi, and this week, the Finnish legend of the game showed he isn’t giving up that honour without a fight.

Helppi was one of 268 entrants in the €1,100 OlyBet Kings of Tallinn Main Event, and he defeated Arto Ilmari Loikkanen in heads-up action to take the €62,000 first prize and title.

Finnish players turned out en masse for the OlyBet Kings Festival. Not only did five of the final table hail from that part of the world, but they also won 15 of the 23 events on tap including double-event winners Likka Larsio and Matias Knaapinen.

Helppi now trails Antonius by €124,975 at the top of the Finnish All Time Live Tournament Charts with $7,194.816 v $7,319.791.

Final Table Results

1. Juha Helppi – €62,000

2. Arto Ilmari Loikkanen – €41,000

3. Arunas Garunkstis – €25,000

4. Vincas Tamasauskas – €19,800

5. Totti Matias Aruso – €15,200

6. Shahin Shirazi Nejad – €10,800

7. Arto Antero Lehtonen – €8,500

8. Quang Thanh Doan – €6,200

9. Silver Nommik – €5,200

Comments