SG Digital to recruit over 100 employees for new polish technology development centre

LAS VEGAS – February 12, 2018 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) announced today that its SG Digital division will open a remote development centre in Krakow, Poland, during the first quarter of 2018. The new development centre will drive the division’s growth as it leads the industry in digital gaming, lottery and sports.

The office, to be staffed by over 100 new product-focused employees by the end of 2018, will accelerate growth and drive innovation in product development across the group as it works closely with SG Digital’s other product development centres in Europe. The new centre becomes SG Digital’s fourth major development hub in Europe and will complement its existing operations in London, Athens and Stockholm, demonstrating its commitment to product development across the region.

“The Krakow opening will be our fourth centre in Europe as we accelerate our growth, underpinned by our product-led strategy. The advanced hubs are staffed by leaders in their fields and provide the platform to ensure that SG Digital remains at the forefront of technology in the digital gaming, lottery and sports industry,” said Matt Davey, Group Chief Executive, Digital.

Quality assurance, core software development and product innovation will be key areas of responsibility among the roles available.

“Opening the new Krakow centre underlines our commitment to continuously boost our best-in-class offering. This location will be directly aligned with our other European technology hubs and form a great asset for the SG Digital business unit,” said Chris Armes, Chief Technology Officer, at SG Digital.

“Poland has a fantastic reputation when it comes to tech personnel. From experience, we know there is a well-trained, high-energy talent pool of people that have extensive industry and domain expertise.”

