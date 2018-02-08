The real deal: Stephen Chidwick wins back-to-back US Poker Open $25k events

POKER

The UK-born pro, Stephen Chidwick, takes a substantial lead in the US Poker Open after winning back-to-back $25k events in a 48-hour span including the Mixed Game Championship.

Daniel Negreanu believes Steffen Sontheimer is the best poker player in the world. The subsequent eyebrow twitching prompted Kid Poker to release a post edit clarifying his claim is limited to No-Limit Hold’em (NLHE) tournaments.

Because if we’re talking about the best player in the world, then many of his peers would hurl the name of Stephen Chidwick into the ring. I have seen them do it in the past.

For a long time, Chidwick had the words ‘The Best Player in the World to Never Win Anything’ sewn into his psyche. In the next five days, that may change.

The UK born pro has won back-to-back US Poker Open events in a fiery cheek producing 48-hours. Stick a tin foil hat on the man and call him a genius. Chidwick beat 44 entrants in a $25k NLHE event and then beat 45 entrants to take the $25k Mixed Game Championship crown.

And he didn’t beat any old field.

Amongst those 45-entrants were some of the finest proponents of the art in North America.

Chidwick beat the two-time World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner Chris Vitch in heads-up action and has a stranglehold on the competition with almost as much money won as the other four players who make up the top five combined.

“I think I have a pretty good shot right now.” Said Chidwick.

ITM Results

1. Stephen Chidwick – $382,500

2. Chris Vitch – $247,500

3. Isaac Haxton – $168,750

4. Ben Pollak – $112,500

5. Dan Shak – $90,000

6. Phil Hellmuth – $67,500

7. Daniel Negreanu – $56,250

Overall Standings After Four Events

1. Stephen Chidwick – $810,900

2. Chris Vitch – $247,500

3. Keith Tilston – $242,000

4. Daniel Negreanu – $221,250

5. Justin Bonomo – $190,400

The action keeps on rolling:

Event #5: $10,000 NLHE attracted 67 entrants with eight making the final table. Chidwick didn’t make it three on the tamp.

Here are the final table chip counts.

Event #5: Final Table

1. Jake Schindler – 2,280,000

2. Ryan Riess – 1,480,000

3. Cary Katz – 750,000

4. Ben Tollerene – 620,000

5. Brent Hanks – 503,000

6. Kristina Holst – 431,000

7. Ben Yu – 335,000

8. Rodger Johnson – 204,000

The winner takes home $187,600.

David Peters (10th) and Keith Tilston (9th) both min-cashed.

