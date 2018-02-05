Pariplay & Foxwoods Resort Casino enter landmark Interactive Gaming Technology partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Deal sees Pariplay’sone-of-a-kindinteractive gaming systemeyeON rolled-out atNorth America’s largest resort casino.

5th February 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving online and land-based casinos, iLotteries and iGaming brands, has announced a major technology partnership with Foxwoods Resort Casino, the Connecticut resortand casino complex ownedby the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Foxwoods has adopted Pariplay’s ground-breaking interactive gaming platform eyeON, allowing guests at North America’s largest resort casino to enjoy digital gaming on-property, subject to any necessary legislation and regulatory review and approval.

Pariplay’s eyeON was granted Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) certification in 2015,and will now provide Foxwoods Resort Casino’s seven gaming floors, four award-winning hotels and over 35 restaurants, with an all-encompassing, integrated digital gaming experience. Complementing Foxwoods casinos’ vast collection of over4,100 slot machines and 250 gaming tables, eyeON will keep guests engaged on-property 24/7 by providing access to hundreds of digital games via a Foxwoods-branded mobile application and web portal.

Downloadable on guests’ own tablets or smartphones, or accessible on the web, the eyeON omni-channel platform utilizes age and identity verification technology, robust responsible gaming features, and the latestgeolocation and proximity technologies to determine the location of Foxwoods guests.From a casino bar to the hotel room to the pool,guests mayuse the system to wager real-money on state-of-the-art Pariplay-developed casino slots, including branded titles such Atari® Pong, X-O Manowar®, and Atari® Asteroids, as well as original slots like Jack in the Box and Pets, along with a range of third-party content integrated from a variety of game manufacturers.

eyeONcan also provide guests with real-money instant win, scratch cards and bingo games developed in-house by Pariplay. The platform further expands Foxwoods’ casino floor by offering customers a range of third-party content from verticals outside the scope of the resort’s physical property, including content like virtual sports wagering, live table games and instant tournaments.

Gili Lisani, founder and CEO of Pariplay Ltd., said: “Interactive gaming is a critical growth factor for the land-based casino industry in the US. We feel that the growth is closelytied to on-premises interactive gaming using mobile devices, and our eyeON product remains the pioneering product in this space. Our partnership with Foxwoods, one of the world’s leading land-based casino groups, allows Pariplay to demonstrate our leadership potential as a significant technology player in US gaming.Pariplay will almost certainly play aninstrumental role in its digital future.”

Seth Young, Director of Online Gaming at Foxwoods Resort Casino, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Pariplay and leverage their worldclass interactive gaming platform to lay the groundwork for our entry into the USA’s iGaming market. The Pariplay on-premises solution is an exciting new amenity that will allow our guests to game anywhere that is legally permissible, and will allow us to prepare for broader opportunities outside of the four walls of the physical property. Developing an interactive gaming program is the next step in Foxwoods’ commitment to providing an ever-expanding range of amenities to match the changing needs of our guests, and to continue to be first-to-market with unique experiences for visitors.It is also an excellent new business opportunity for this organization, and by proxy the state of Connecticut, as iGaming has demonstrated its ability to both drive new revenues and augment the operations at brick-and-mortar facilities. This is a major step forward for Foxwoods, one of the USA’s leading gaming and entertainment brands.”

