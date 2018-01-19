Doc’s sports handicapper and oddsmaker calculates odds for new Monday night football commentator

PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS – Raphael Esparza, a handicapper at Doc’s Sports Services, has been consulting with sportsbook MyBookie.ag to calculate betting odds on who will replace Jon Gruden as the color analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football Broadcast next season. Esparza, who has over 13 years as a Las Vegas sportsbook manager, has tabbed Peyton Manning (+225) and Kurt Warner (+400) as the odds-on favorites to replace Gruden, who was recently hired as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

Here is the full list of odds released via MyBookie:

Peyton Manning 2.25-1Bettiong

Kurt Warner 4-1

Louis Riddick 4.5-1

Matt Hasselbeck 6.5-a

Bruce Arians 8-1

Tim Tebow 9.5-1

Jesse Palmer 10-1

Randy Moss 12-1

Ron Jaworski 14-1

Boomer Esiason 14-1

Trent Dilfer 14-1

Dan Foutes 15-1

Jim Harbaugh 18-1

Phil Simms 20-1

Rex Ryan 25-1

Mike Golic 26-1

Michael Strahan 30-1

Ronde Barber 38-1

Trent Green 45-1

Josina Anderson 45-1

Michael Greenberg 50-1

Scott Van Pelt 90-1

John Madden 90-1

Greg Cosell 100-1

Bill Belichick 150-1

Raphael Esparza has been with Doc’s Sports Service since 2006. During his first seven years with Doc’s he was also serving as the Sportsbook Manager at New York, New York and Aria in Las Vegas. Esparza is a frequent consultant for a variety of sportsbooks and helps set odds on everything from the Emmy’s to WrestleMania. Esparza is also one of the most consistent and successful handicappers in the sports betting industry and a key member of the Doc’s team.

Doc’s Sports Service is a professional handicapping service that has been in business since 1971. Doc’s is one of the most well-known, well-respected, and most trusted names in the sports handicapping industry. You can find more information at https://www.docsports.com/whydocs.html.

