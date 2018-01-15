Major sports leagues back Aussie betting ad ban exemptions

BUSINESS

Australian media groups’ push for exemptions to the government’s siren-to-siren sports betting ad ban gets a boost from the nation’s major sports leagues.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Australia’s Coalition for Major Professional and Participation Sports has thrown their support behind an appeal that will enable radio and television stations across country to broadcast a gambling ad once every two hours during long-form sports or multi-sport competitions.

Under the current ad ban, television and radio stations are prohibited from airing gambling promotions during “all live sports broadcasts” between 5:00 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. This takes effect within five minutes before the start of play to five minutes after the game ended.

The goal, according to government officials, is to reduce children’s exposure to betting ads.

In taking the side of the broadcasters, the group warned the Australian government of a possible dip in sports revenues since wagering companies have been major contributors to the industry in the recent years. They reiterated their position that the value of media rights were diminished by the imposition of the gambling ad restrictions, according to the sports group.

Last month, Free TV Australia (FTA), Commercial Radio Australia (CRA) and the Australian Subscription Television and Radio Association (ASTRA) sought changes to the recently implemented policy aimed at reducing children’s exposure to betting ads.

The online bookmakers-backed lobby group Responsible Wagering Australia (RWA), however, warned that the exemptions would pave the way for the airing of at least one gambling ad every two hours during “long-form” sports event, such as cricket.

The group had expressed concerned that the exemptions would exclude lottery companies like Lottoland from the ban. RWA added that broadcasters would be able to mention gambling operators in sponsorship statements should the exemptions be granted.

Data showed that the gambling industry spent nearly AUD150 million (US$115 million) on advertisements in 2016. In April, television networks warned that popular Australian sporting codes may no longer be broadcast on free-to-air television as result of the gambling ad.

