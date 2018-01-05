Golden Globes 2018 betting odds: Punters pick fairy tale over war, sex

SPORTS

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is once again kicking off the 2018 awards season by recognizing the best films and TV shows and the stellar performances of actors in the 75th Golden Globes.

All 93 members of the HFPA have already casted their votes ahead of the prestigious movie awards night, and the buzzword is that there are no clear front-runners for this year’s nominees. Before the celebrities reveal the winners on Sunday, Bodog gives us a glimpse on the odds of this year’s nominees.

Best Picture

Glossy, large-scale historical productions with big budgets (of various genres) and social-problem films have often taken the Best Picture prize over the past years. This was the case in 2012 and 2013 when historical film Argo and period drama film 12 Years a Slave took home the award, respectively.

Things, however, are looking different in this year’s Golden Globes as the Guillermo del Toro-directed fairy tale, The Shape of Water, is the clear favorite to win best picture in the drama category with 9/5 odds, while Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk trail behind with 21/10 and 7/2 odds, respectively.

Call Me by Your Name, an LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bi, and Transgender) – centered film, is said to be the underdog in this year’s Golden Globes with 9/1 odds of winning the category, trailing behind Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s odds of 4/1.

In the musical or comedy category, Lady Bird is the clear favorite to win the Golden Globe with 1/2 odds, followed by Get out (23/10), The Disaster Artist (7/1), Tonya (16/1), and The Greatest Showman (18/1).

Coco, an animated musical fantasy film produced by Pixar Animation, is practically unbeatable in the race for Best Animated Motion Picture category, with 1/10 odds. Its close contender is The Breadwinner which has 7/1 odds, followed by Loving Vincent with 15/1. Boss Baby and Ferdinand both have 20/1 odds of winning in this category.

Best Director

Del Toro and Nolan are neck and neck in the Best Director category with 5/6 and 5/4 odds, respectively. Behind them are Spielberg with 10/1; Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World) with 15/1; and Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri) with 18/1.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

The Best Actor category looks like a snake pit, especially when you throw well-liked Tom Hanks (14/1), charming Academy Awards winner Denzel Washington (18/1) and “greatest actor of all time” Daniel Day-Lewis (7/1) in a small group like this.

The oddsmaker, however, believe the Golden Globes will go to Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in the film, The Darkest Hour (1/3) unless a newbie like Timothée Chalamet pulls an Isabelle Huppert-like upset for his luminous performance in Call Me by Your Name (4/1).

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

The winner for the best actress category for this year is hard to predict when three of the five nominees are considered front-runners. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri’s Frances McDormand (5/4), The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins (5/4), and The Post’s Meryl Streep are duking it out in this category.

Trailing behind these women are Jessica Chastain for her role in Molly’s Game (11/1) and All the Money in the World’s Michelle Williams (14/1).

