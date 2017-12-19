Yggdrasil agrees deal with Rank Group

PRESS RELEASES

19th December, 2017 – Yggdrasil Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its full portfolio of titles to Rank Group as it continues to expand in the UK.

Rank Group, which operates the Mecca and Grosvenor Casinos brands, will enjoy access to slots including Jungle Books and Valley of the Gods.

Yggdrasil will also provide its collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™ and social sharing tool BRAG™ to aid marketing of the titles.

Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “Rank Group is one of the most recognised gaming operators in the UK, and is another important addition for Yggdrasil as we further expand in this highly competitive market.

“We are certain our games will sit well on the Mecca and Grosvenor brands, and look forward to building a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Rank.”

Rank Group Head of Casino, Bhotesh Maheshwari said: “Yggdrasil is a relatively new entrant in the space but have already delivered some extraordinary titles and superior bonusing tools. We are very pleased to serve their content to our Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casino players, and look forward to utilising the BOOST™ promotional tools.”

