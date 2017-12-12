Sportsbet.io rebrand cements position as premier bitcoin sportsbook

PRESS RELEASES

December 12, 2017 – Sportsbet.io, the leading bitcoin-led sportsbook operated by the Coingaming Group, has rebranded and introduced a revolutionary new product that marks a new era in sports betting.

The bookmaker’s new site is built in conjunction with the best UI/UX experts in the field and incorporates valued customer feedback, as the company looks to offer a consistent, premium mobile-led service to all its users with a complete focus on being fun, fast and fair.

The redeveloped product offers the same quality and consistency across all channels with special attention to what players want in their betting site: one-click bets, rapid withdrawals, and slick mobile design.

Sportsbet.io boasts intuitive navigation enabling an exceptional user experience with high-end personalisation capabilities, giving players fast access to sports and competitions relevant to them – anytime, anywhere and from any device.

Significantly, the all-new Sportsbet.io will be the only bitcoin-led sportsbook to offer its customers a live streaming provision, a prerequisite for any tier one operator. It also hosts more than 1,400 games from leading suppliers such as NetEnt, Quickfire, OneTouch and Thunderkick in its premium casino.

As Sportsbet.io expands, it continues to respond promptly to its customer demand with bespoke language versions of the relaunched site soon to go live in Japanese, Russian and Brazilian Portuguese language options, with more to follow in the coming months.

Another customer-centric feature that will go live soon is altcoin deposits, which make betting on Sportsbet.io available not only to Bitcoin but also Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Bitcoin Gold and Litecoin users, amongst others.

Joe McCallum, Director of Sportsbook at the Coingaming Group, said: “Sportsbet.io has performed beyond expectations since its launch in 2016, and introducing this revolutionary new product so soon after the first is yet more proof of our commitment to putting the customer at the centre of our universe.

“We have streamlined the site considerably, with significant investment in the user experience and design of a functional and personalised service, which we believe has raised the bar for the sportsbook experience, in keeping with our fun, fast & fair mantra.”

Sportsbet.io will celebrate the new era in bitcoin sports betting with the Boost Bonanza campaign, where its popular price boosts will be available for 10 days from relaunch across various major sports like soccer, basketball and American football. Each player will get the chance to win up to m฿ 100 throughout the campaign.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is a leading bitcoin-led sportsbook operator.

Sportsbet.io has an expansive, quality betting product across all major sports and eSports, offering more than 350,000 pre-match events per year, as well as comprehensive in-play content. It also provides innovative markets such as player prop bets for soccer, American football and basketball, and is the only bitcoin-led sportsbook to provide live streaming across all major sports.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

Comments