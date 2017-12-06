nChain Group appoints Jimmy Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer

PRESS RELEASES

LONDON, December 2017 — The nChain Group, the global leader in research and development of blockchain technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer.

Nguyen has previously served in roles as Chief Business Officer, and Chief Intellectual Property, Communications & Legal Officer. Prior CEO Stefan Matthews will now serve as Chairman of the Board for nChain Group.

nChain’s mission is to enable massive growth of the Bitcoin network – focusing on Bitcoin Cash as the true Bitcoin – and thus create dramatic increase in the value of Bitcoin Cash for everyone’s benefit. nChain’s Chief Scientist is Dr. Craig Wright, who has been involved with Bitcoin since 2009 and is one of the earliest minds behind Bitcoin.

The nChain Group now includes four business units: 1) nChain Limited – a blockchain research and development business; 2) nChain Holdings Limited – an intellectual property holding and commercialization company; 3) nChain Reaction – a new investment entity; and 4) nCrypt – a Bitcoin wallet and exchange in Canada. nCrypt is currently known as nTrust, but will be re-branding in early 2018 to reflect its move to focus on Bitcoin. The group of companies has grown to a team of in excess of 60 world-class scientific research, engineering and other professionals primarily based in London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, Canada. Given the Group’s global business activities, Nguyen will not be based in any one location and will continue to travel the world as needed.

Mr. Matthews remarks:

“The nChain Group’s business activities are rapidly expanding, making this the perfect time for Jimmy to assume leadership of our global organization while I continue providing strategic oversight as Board Chairman. Jimmy is a unique talent who has successfully covered a wide portfolio of responsibilities – including our intellectual property program, corporate communications, legal, business development, and investment opportunities. He also acts as a strong public ambassador for Bitcoin Cash generally and for nChain specifically, as we communicate our mission and expand industry relationships. And Jimmy does it all with a collaborative enthusiasm and positive energy which are so much needed in the Bitcoin world.”

In accepting the appointment, Nguyen comments:

“The ‘n’ in nChain stands for infinite. The possibilities for Bitcoin and blockchain technologies are truly infinite, and I am honored to lead the nChain Group on its journey to enable infinite innovation through Bitcoin Cash. With its bigger blocks, faster speed, and lower transaction fees, Bitcoin Cash can fulfill the Satoshi Nakamoto white paper’s vision – a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. Working with others, the nChain Group is committed to using our research, technology and resources to ignite the growth of Bitcoin Cash and help change the world. As I like to say, that would be a WIN.”

Jimmy Nguyen joined nChain after a 21-year career as an intellectual property and digital technology lawyer. He is also a Certified Information Privacy Professional/U.S. Over the course of his private practice career, he was a partner at three major U.S. law firms – most recently Davis Wright Tremaine LLP. Nguyen represented multinational corporates and emerging companies in a wide range of sectors – including technology, entertainment & media, sports, financial services, consumer products, retail, and automotive.

With a history of excelling early, Nguyen graduated college at age 19 and law school at age 22. In 2008, Lawdragon named him (at only age 36) one of the “500 Leading Lawyers in America” and described him as a “dynamo talent.” Nguyen has also been recognized by the Century City Bar Association as “Intellectual Property Lawyer of the Year” (2011); by Diversity MBA Magazine as a “Top 100 Under 50 Diverse Executive Leader” (2015), and by the Association of Media & Entertainment Counsel with its Industry Leader Award (2017). A leader in the IP community, Nguyen was formerly Chair of the State Bar of California’s Intellectual Property Law section, and co-chaired the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s IP, Internet and New Media section. A strong diversity advocate, he also co-chaired the California Minority Counsel Program.

ABOUT NCHAIN:

nChain is the global leader in research and development of blockchain technologies. Its mission is to enable massive growth of the bitcoin network and dramatic increase in the value of bitcoin for everyone’s benefit. The nChain Group of companies has grown to a team of in excess of 60 world-class scientific research, engineering and other professionals primarily based in London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, Canada.

Comments