Betixon releases an exclusive slot on 1xbet

Betixon the fast growing HTML5 casino games provider and distributer has released an exclusive game to the well known operator 1xbet.

The game features the Russian New Year’s and will help 1xbet’s to celebrate the holidays with a unique and exclusive theme for their customers.

Betixon’s portfolio holds over 20 HTML5 slots and video bingo at HD graphics a mobile portrait mode and the games are incredibly fast to load. Betixon offers their client exclusive content as part of their partnership which helps to connect the players to the brand using unique content.

Should you be interested in speaking to Betixon about their product and offering you can contact them at info@betixon.com

