3: Barrels: partypoker MILLIONS Germany; CPP update; new PLO schedule

Three news stories from partypoker including the announcement of a $8m GTD MILLIONS Germany event, an update from the Caribbean Poker Party, and a new Pot-Limit Omaha schedule.

partypoker fans will be rolling on their bellies like over-eager dogs after the partypoker LIVE department announced plans to host a $8m Guaranteed MILLIONS Festival in the King’s Casino, Rozvadov.

partypoker MILLIONS Germany is the last piece of the Season 1 jigsaw. The event runs 10 – 18 February, two months before the Grand Final in Barcelona brings the curtain down on a debut more impressive than the Wizard of Oz convincing the Scarecrow that a diploma equalled a brain.

The supermodel of the festival will be a €5,300 buy-in (€5m GTD) Main Event running 13 – 18 Feb. Those are the live dates. As you know, partypoker MILLIONS events combine live and online tributaries to pump up the field size to a bursting point. The Online Day 1 begins 4 Feb. You can qualify online for as little as a cent on partypoker. For those with a deeper purse, you can buy into the weekly $1,050 qualifier guaranteeing ten $7,000 packages.

When I was sponsored I didn’t always like doing promotional tweets. But I don’t mind telling you for free that Party Poker run the best events on the planet. #PartyPokerCPP — Barny Boatman (@barnyboatman) November 19, 2017

The announcement solidifies partypoker’s relationship with the much-maligned King’s Casino owner, Leon Tsoukernik. The February trip will be the fourth major event partypoker has held at the King’s Casino.

Here are the results of the other three:

Partypoker Grand Prix Germany in May (2,899 entrants) – Andrej Desset won €100,000

Partypoker Million Germany in June (820 entrants) – Michal Mrakeš won €200,000

German Poker Championships in August (440 entrants) – Arsenii Karmatckii won €185,000

In October, partypoker put the foundations of the poker community on ball bearings when it announced a 2018 MILLIONS Schedule guaranteeing $100m in prizes.

partypoker Caribbean Poker Party Round Up

Long before partypoker and the team fly like a murder of crows to the Czech Republic, they have to run a successful Caribbean Poker Party (CPP), and it seems like they are on course to complete that feat.

The first event of the series was a $10,300 buy-in MILLIONS High Roller, and the Norwegian online heads-up shark, Preben Stokkan, took a $275,000 bite out of the prize pool after beating a field of 103 entrants, including the most prolific poker author of all time, Jonathan Little in heads-up action.

Final Table Results

1. Preben Stokkan – $275,000

2. Jonathan Little – $175,000

3. Sam Greenwood – $124,100

4. Alexandru Papazian – $100,000

5. Kenny Hallaert – $85,000

6. Pascal Lefrancois – $70,000

7. Steffen Sontheimer – $55,000

8. Sean Winter – $40,000

9. Felipe Ramos – $30,000

Other notables who lasted longer than an elephant’s trunk were Stefan Schillhabel (10th) and Sergio Aido (11th).

Chris Hunichen Wins the $25,500 MILLIONS Super High Roller ($1m GTD)

Chris Hunichen is having quite the year.

Big Huni became the fifth person to reach the milestone of $10m in online MTT cashes, made four final tables at the PokerStars Championship in Panama. He finished runner-up to Nadar Kakhmazov in a $5k NLHE World Series of Poker (WSOP) event and recently finished fourth in the $25,500 High Roller at the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open.

And now he has a win.

Hunichen defeated a field of 43-entrants, including partypoker ambassador Sam Trickett to capture a career-high score of $400,000 in Punta Cana.

Here are the final table results:

1. Chris Hunichen – $400,000

2. Sam Greenwood – $242,750

3. Sam Trickett – $165,000

4. Adrian Mateos – $110,000

5. Rafael Moraes – $75,000

6. Steffen Sontheimer – $50,000

The $1,100 MILLIONS Open ($1m GTD) Reaches an Unofficial Final Table

The $1,100 MILLIONS Open attracted 812 entrants (quite remarkable when you consider they are on an island somewhere).

Here is the state of play.

Check out those pesky Germans.

Unofficial Final Table

1. Claudio Di Giacomo – 228,000,000

2. Manuel Martinez – 98,000,000

3. Michael Sklenicka – 77,000,000

4. Rainer Kempe – 72,000,000

5. William Blais – 61,400,000

6. Andrei-Lucian Boghean – 60,000,000

7. Vincent Tremblay – 58,200,000

8. Paul Hockin – 52,700,000

9. Paul Michaels – 37,300,000

Other notables that went deeper than a Primal Scream include Kelly Saxby (10th), Barny Boatman (13th), and that man again Sergio Aido (17th).

A Brand New PLO Schedule

Finally, partypoker continue to make changes to everything partypoker after listening to feedback from their core supporters. The latest move sees an increase in Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) tournaments, with 25 daily events added to the schedule, guaranteeing $180,000 every week.

Tournament buy-ins range from $5.50 to $109.

Here is the schedule

If you are a partypoker player and would like to see a change made on the site, then Christmas is around the corner – start writing your letters to John Duthie, Mike Sexton, and co., while they are in a giving mood.

