NOVOMATIC enlarges footprint at BEGE Expo in Sofia

Returning to Sofia for the 10-year anniversary of the Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Exhibition (BEGE), NOVOMATIC will expand its show presence demonstrating the company’s growing footprint in the Balkans and Eastern Europe. Spanning more than 400 sqm, the wide-ranging NOVOMATIC product display will be presented across Stands #2.1 – #2.4 showing a trend-setting vision and positive outlook for the region.

Visitors to BEGE Expo will have the chance to see absolute premieres for the region including new titles on Impera Line™ HD Edition 6 such as Golden Fortune™, Fruit Cubes™ and Fruit Pots™, as well as the new Premium-V+ Gaminator® Edition 7sT with a selection of more than 40 new and proven titles.

After their introduction at last year’s show, the GAMINATOR® Scorpion and V.I.P. Lounge™ quickly became must-have cabinets for operators in Bulgaria and the surrounding Balkan markets. Due to their popularity, both cabinets will again feature prominently with a selection of preferred new generation titles on Impera Line™ HD Edition 5 such as Upward™, Lilly’s World™ and Hold Your Horses™.

Other game offerings on display will be the MAGIC GAMES™ HD and Superia Premium multi-game mixes, presented across the V.I.P. and DOMINATOR® series of cabinets, with classic titles such as Book of Ra™ deluxe and Sizzling Hot™, alongside a range of new titles featuring Eye of the Dragon™ 6 and Secret Trail™. Also on show will be the NOVO LINE Novo Unity™ II and LOTUS ROULETTE™ multiplayer systems that present a leading combination of table games and slot gaming content.

The latest collection of Ainsworth Gaming Technology will play a major role on the NOVOMATIC stand, as the brand expands its market presence throughout the region. On show will be the new A640™ cabinet with titles such as the hugely popular Pac-Mac™ Wild Edition and Rumble Rumble Bison, as well as the linked progressive series Players Paradise Gold™. The A600™ Highboy cabinet will also be on display and present the Multi-Win game series.

Roman Czubak, Head of Sales Central and Eastern Europe NOVOMATIC, said: “The 10-year anniversary of the BEGE offers a great opportunity to further expand and strengthen the presence of NOVOMATIC in this core market.”

About NOVOMATIC

The NOVOMATIC Group is one of the biggest international producers and operators of gaming technologies and employs more than 25,000 staff worldwide. Founded by entrepreneur Professor Johann F. Graf in 1980, the Group has locations in 45 countries and exports high-tech electronic gaming equipment and solutions to more than 70 countries. The Group operates more than 260,000 gaming terminals in its some 2,100 gaming operations as well as via rental concepts.

Through its numerous international subsidiaries, the NOVOMATIC Group is fully active in all segments of the gaming industry and thus offers a diversified Omni-channel product portfolio to its partners and clients around the world. This product range includes land-based gaming products and services, management systems and cash management, online/mobile and social gaming solutions as well as lottery and sports betting solutions together with a range of sophisticated ancillary products and services. For more information on NOVOMATIC and its many subsidiaries, visit novomatic.com

