Inaugural Sports Betting USA conference bridges gap between sports, gaming

As the December date for New Jersey’s appeal of the U.S. federal betting ban draws near, a key conference is setting out to test the appetite for sports betting among industry players and stakeholders.

Taking place on Nov. 14-15 at the Convene New York City, Clarion Gaming’s inaugural Sport Betting USA conference will discuss the long legislative battle to repeal the controversial 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), which will be heard on December 4 at the U.S. Supreme Court.

New Jersey has been fighting tooth and nail for the legalization of sports betting in the cash-strapped Garden State, whose governor is punting on sports betting to revive the state’s floundering casino and race track industries. Many analysts, including gambling and gaming law expert I. Nelson Rose, are predicting a favorable outcome.

The two-day conference also aims to demystify the misconceptions surrounding sports integrity, outline data monetization strategies, fan engagement opportunities and new revenue streams for the rights holders as well as present routes to a regulated market for operators who are looking to add sports betting to their offer.

“I have been monitoring the evolution of the sports betting discussion in the USA for the last two years waiting for the right moment to offer this conference to the market,” said Ewa Bakun, head of content for Clarion Gaming. “As this issue has now become a mainstream one, largely due to the effort by the American Gaming Association and the shifting positions of the sports leagues, and as we’re starting to see operators actually invest to prepare for regulated sports betting through products that are legally viable now, I think our November event will see top level participation from both the sports sector and the gaming industry.”

For more information about the two-day inaugural conference, visit here.

