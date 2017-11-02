Vegas Baby to become first casino to launch Nektan’s new German market offering

PRESS RELEASES

02 November 2017 – London: Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), a leading international B2B gaming solutions and services provider, has launched a new native-language German market casino offering.

Vegas Baby is the first site to launch with Nektan’s front end entirely functional in German, as Nektan boosts its country-specific offering, allowing operators to run their sites in the local language. This includes full customer relationship management (CRM) via Newlette, Nektan’s new partner CRM agency.

The development comes in response to client demand and continues Nektan’s move towards creating a global platform that is designed to take its white label casino partners into, and drive revenues from, new markets.

Nektan expects to have 10 German language localised sites live before the end of 2017. The company currently offers a wide range of sites in English and Swedish and plans to launch into additional countries with fully localised sites in early 2018.

Claire Osborne, Commercial Director at Nektan said: “It is important that our casinos are able to truly engage players and enable their employees to work in the local language. We are committed to providing this service in a growing range of markets.

“Following the launch of Vegas Baby in German, we look forward to shortly announcing further details on more country localisations, as we expand this strategy to incorporate other key and emerging markets.”

About Nektan:

Nektan is a leading international B2B mobile gaming solutions and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) gaming space, delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan’s Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

Further information on Nektan can be found on the Group’s website at www.nektan.com

